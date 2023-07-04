Can you foul out in the Summer League? Taking a closer look

With NBA Summer League starting up again, young prospects and aspiring NBA players will be competing to prove they belong in the league. Many NBA fans enjoy tuning into Summer League to see their favorite team’s newly drafted players competing at the pro level for the first time.

However, a lot of these fans are often confused by the rule differences between Summer League and the NBA. Most notably, the number of fouls each player is allowed to commit per game.

Unlike in the NBA, where a player is only allowed six fouls, Summer League players are allotted 10 fouls per game before fouling out. This can seem like a massive amount if certain players are defending and fouling aggressively throughout the game.

However, the NBA has set up Summer League this way as the whole premise of the event is centered around players developing and showcasing their abilities. Winning and losing is viewed as an afterthought, despite the Las Vegas Summer League having a playoff bracket that determines a champion.

So, players may not get the full NBA experience in Summer League. But the extra time on the court due to lenient foul rules could be what makes or breaks their future NBA careers. This is especially true for players who have already been on the fringes of NBA rosters.

2023 NBA Summer League schedule

NBA 2K23 Summer League

As for the schedule for this year’s NBA Summer League, it has already kicked off. The Salt Lake City Summer League started on July 3 and will run until July 6. Meanwhile, the California Classic Summer League also started on July 3 and will run until July 5.

The NBA's premier Summer League in Las Vegas will start on July 7, with regular tournament games running until July 14. The playoffs will then take place on July 15, with a champion crowned on July 17.

For the full 2023 NBA Summer League Schedule, click here.

