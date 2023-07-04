Watch - Chet Holmgren meets Ochai Agbaji at the rim and sends his shot back at the NBA California Classic

The NBA Summer League is underway and Chet Holmgren is finally playing once again. Holmgren, initially drafted by the OKC Thunder back in 2022 as the No. 2 pick, returned to the hardwood against the Utah Jazz.

After recovering from his Lisfranc injury to his right foot, he appears more than ready for his NBA debut this upcoming season.

On his return, Holmgren showed good signs after rejecting Ochai Agbaji in a monstrous fashion. Holmgren met Agbaji at the peak, which is a clear indication that his right foot is ready to go. OKC Thunder fans better brace themselves for what's about to come considering that he is a defensive force to be reckoned with.

What should OKC expect from Chet Holmgren?

Despite missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, Chet Holmgren's future in the NBA remains incredibly promising. He is still highly regarded as one of the most talented big men in the league, and he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the upcoming season.

As Holmgren will technically be considered a first-year player in the 2023-24 season, he is already generating buzz as a potential candidate for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, despite facing stiff competition from players like Victor Wembanyama.

Given his extended absence from the game, it's easy to forget just how exceptional and versatile of a talent Holmgren is. It's worth revisiting his single season at Gonzaga, where he had a remarkable freshman campaign.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Holmgren displayed impressive all-around production, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and an impressive 3.7 blocks per game.

He also showcased his shooting skills, shooting 60.7% from the field, including 39% from deep.

Holmgren's shot-blocking prowess sets him apart from his college peers, as he is the only player in the entire database to average at least 3.5 blocks per game. His impact extends to both ends of the court, making him a valuable asset. With his ability to space the floor as an elite shooter and protect the rim, he epitomizes the modern NBA player.

This potential was further highlighted in the NBA Summer League, where Holmgren dominated the competition and exhibited the potential to be a generational talent.

While it may take some time for Chet Holmgren to regain his rhythm and adjust to the demands of the game after a year-long absence, it's important not to overlook the unique prospect he presents as a 7-foot player for the OKC Thunder.

With his exceptional skills and potential, Holmgren has the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the team over the next decade or more.

