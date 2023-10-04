"Can guard as a four this year": Steve Kerr drops bombshell as Klay Thompson slated to play '4' spot for Warriors

The unfortunate ankle injury suffered by Draymond Green will mean that Klay Thompson and his teammates will have to step up on defense. “Dray” is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks, which will keep him out of the roster until early or late November. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been the Golden State Warriors’ lynchpin on defense during their dynasty. Without him, Warriors coach Steve Kerr will need to adjust his defensive strategy, particularly with his starting unit.

Green told Andscape that he “dodged a bullet” with his injury. The Dubs will have to find a way to stay out of trouble until their defensive leader returns. Green’s absence will complicate things more as they will also be incorporating some new faces, including Chris Paul.

Steve Kerr sees a new way Klay Thompson could adjust on the defensive end without Draymond Green:

“We’re thinking Klay can guard as a four this year. We’ll put him in coverage where he’s having to defend pick-and-roll as a four. That would be a different job for him. We’re planning on doing some of that and see how he does.”

Kerr noted how Thompson’s game evolved over the years. The coach is quietly confident that the shooting guard has the strength to cover some of the power forwards in the NBA. It remains to be seen how long the Warriors will experiment with that strategy considering the long-term result of the strategy.

Klay Thompson is 33 years old and he just had a full season for the first time without major injuries since the 2018-19 season. Asking him to guard bigger and more athletic players may not be the kind of plan the Dubs will use for long.

The Golden State Warriors acquired power forward Dario Saric in the offseason. They also drafted Trayce Jackson-Davis, an excellent rebounder and rim protector in college. Kerr will also have the services of Gary Payton II, another guard who is used to guarding bigger players. The trio could see extended minutes while Draymond Green recovers from his injury.

Klay Thompson is looking to prove he has plenty left in the tank

Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. He has found his form after an up-and-down 2021-22 season where he played 32 games after a two-year injury layoff.

Last season, he averaged 21.9 PPG on 43.6% shooting, including 41.2% from behind the arc. He will be looking to do more of the same or improve those numbers and prove he still has plenty left in the tank.

Draymond Green recently signed a new contract, keeping him with the Dubs until at least the 2026-27 season if he exercises his player option. Steph Curry’s deal runs until the 2025-26 season. Thompson will expect the maximum contract that could be co-terminus with that of Curry.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly not started serious discussions about a new deal. Both sides, though, are expected to start talking before the season starts. A big year from “Killa Klay” will probably make the negotiation a formality.