Can Harry Giles replace Jaxson Hayes or Christian Wood? Looking at Lakers' latest big man signing

The LA Lakers signed Harry Giles to a two-way contract on Friday for frontline depth. With Christian Wood and Colin Castleton dealing with injuries, the Lakers wanted another healthy body that could offer quality minutes off the bench. He will likely take on Castleton’s role on LA’s roster.

As it stands, Darvin Ham will have starter Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes playing the majority of the minutes at center. Giles will likely be the fourth-string center if Wood returns from a knee injury. The former Dallas Mavericks big man is sidelined for 2-3 weeks as he recovers from a left knee effusion.

Harry Giles was a former first-round pick in 2017 and has played for four NBA teams. He last suited up for the Brooklyn Nets where he played 16 games and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds. Giles had plenty of potential when he came into the league but he hasn’t turned out the way some expected him to become.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Unless Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood are unable to play due to injuries, Giles may not even come off the bench. The LA Lakers will be playing games that will be crucial to their playoff aspirations. Darvin Ham will not likely trust him to join the action unless the team’s frontline is severely depleted.

Will the Lakers eventually keep Harry Giles?

The LA Lakers’ options at this time of the season are limited. Keeping Harry Giles for the long run might not be the route they will be going with more talent available later. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood both have player options for the 2024-25 campaign so they could walk away as free agents. Still, the Lakers will likely wait for that to happen before thinking of giving Giles a longer deal.

The former Sacramento Kings center could also play much better and fulfill some of his potential while with the Lakers. If that happens, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka might still not jump to keep him for long. He will likely wait for the free agency to play out before making that decision.

For now, Harry Giles is the Lakers’ third-string center with Christian Wood and Colin Castleton out. If and when Wood returns, he slides further down the pecking order.