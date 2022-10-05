“Can you imagine Ben Simmons at top of the key with Kevin Durant on one side and Kyrie on the other?” – WWE Hall of Famer praises Ben Simmons to choose Nets, says the playmaker role suits him

The expectations for Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are at an all-time high. Former WWE superstar Mark Henry is excited to see the Nets have an incredible 2022-23 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets recently played against the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game. In the game, fans were able to see first-hand what the Nets' new 'Big Three' could offer. Although the three All-Stars only played limited minutes, it was enough for them to get a feel for each other on the court.

Like he was on the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons was the most effective as the primary ball handler. Even with Kyrie Irving on the floor, Simmons was still the facilitator for the Nets. The offense ran through Simmons and he created a ton of opportunities for his teammates.

Simmons noticeably struggled at the free throw line. He missed both of his free throw attempts on the night. It's an aspect of his game that he has yet to improve on since his rookie season.

Still, the world's strongest man, Mark Henry, has high hopes for the Nets. In an interview with NBA insider Brandon Robinson, Henry shared his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming season.

"I think that the Nets made the right move to be a better team, now that they got the foolishness out of the way," Henry said.

"If Ben Simmons can go and be Ben Simmons, without a jumpshot, I'd like to see him work on those free throws. But, if Ben Simmons can go and be what he was, it's going to be hard to beat the Nets."

"Can you imagine Ben Simmons at the top of the key, with Kevin Durant on one side and Kyrie on the other?"

Ben Simmons' skillset fits well with the Nets' roster

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons made his Nets debut against the Sixers on Monday. He looked like his old self. He played aggressively on both ends of the floor and attacked the rim at a high rate. The 6-foot-10 All-Star also looked confident initiating the offense.

As a primary ball handler and facilitator, Simmons' skillset works well with the players that Brooklyn acquired over the summer. The Nets acquired 3-and-D players this offseason to compliment their core players.

The acquisition of Royce O'Neale was a good move on the Nets' part. He shot 38% from beyond the arc throughout his tenure with the Utah Jazz

To add to that, the Nets signed free agent guard TJ Warren to a one-year deal. Warren is a capable scorer from anywhere on the floor. He is eager to return to form after missing most of the 2021-22 season.

They still have consistent shooters like Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Joe Harris to help Ben Simmons spread the floor.

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans to start their season on October 20th.

