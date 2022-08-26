“Can you imagine the disgust on Russell Westbrook’s face? ” - Nick Wright guarantees the LA Lakers will trade Russell Westbrook to keep the already volatile chemistry from exploding

The LA Lakers will now feature Russell Westbrook in the same backcourt as the newly-acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. There’s no love lost between the two point guards over the years and their beef could have a major say on the Lakers’ season before it even begins.

Nick Wright, following the trade, is now certain there’s no way the Lakers are keeping Westbrook with Pat Bev on the roster. He said on "What's Wright? With Nick Wright":

“One hundred percent Russell Westbrook is getting traded ... Russ is getting traded because he’s the only way to improve the roster.

“And as much as the Lakers might want to try the most volatile basketball chemistry of any basketball team ever, they are not going to have Russell Westbrook (and Beverly on the same team).

“Can you imagine the disgust on Russell Westbrook’s face if he gets subbed out of the game and Patrick Beverley's coming in? That’s not happening.”

"Can you imagine the disgust on Russell Westbrook's face if he gets subbed out of the game and Patrick Beverley's coming in? That's not happening."

The beef between Westbrook and Beverley began in 2013 in a playoff game between the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

The beef between Westbrook and Beverley began in 2013 in a playoff game between the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets. “Russ” injured a meniscus after the Rockets guard went for a steal just as Westbrook called for a timeout.

They’ve been going back and forth for years and things escalated when the nine-time All-Star made this comment about Beverley:

“Pat Bev trick y’all man, like he plays defense. He don’t guard nobody man. He just running around doing nothing … As you seen what happened, 47. All that commotion and [James Harden] got 47.”

"Pat Bev trick y'all man, like he plays defense. He don't guard nobody man. He just running around doing nothing … As you seen what happened, 47. All that commotion and [James Harden] got 47."

"Brodie" was referring to James Harden, his teammate with the Houston Rockets, who dropped 47 on Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers.

“Brodie” was referring to James Harden, his teammate with the Houston Rockets, who dropped 47 on Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers.

Last season, with the LA Lakers struggling to even win back-to-back games, Pat Bev had his revenge in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves guard had a grand time trash-talking and taking shots at Mr. Triple-Double.

Beverley said it all in a tweet:

“I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all. Well my boy is The Real Magician this year.”

"I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y'all. Well my boy is The Real Magician this year."

Imagine the animosity in the LA Lakers' locker room next season.

Imagine the animosity in the LA Lakers' locker room next season.

Darvin Ham’s job just got a lot tougher with Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in the LA Lakers' lineup

Darvin Ham’s man-management skills will be put to the extreme test if Russell Westbrook isn’t traded before training camp. “Russ” is fiercely competitive and will not back down on anyone, particularly not Beverley. The Lakers could also send Westbrook home for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

In the meantime, the training camp could be an explosion waiting to happen. Westbrook seemingly has a frosty relationship with LeBron James, following the latter’s push to acquire Kyrie Irving. The former OKC Thunder star is stubbornly proud, so hearing those rumors should already have him in a defensive stance.

Throw Pat Bev into the equation and the LA Lakers have the makings of a circus if Ham can't get hold of the situation.

Throw Pat Bev into the equation and the LA Lakers have the makings of a circus if Ham can’t get hold of the situation.

Westbrook bristled at former head coach Frank Vogel for benching him in certain situations last season for Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson. Imagine that same situation, but only this time, it’s Beverley taking his minutes as the better fit around James and Anthony Davis.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuha L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuhaL.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season https://t.co/i8hrhiHnPJ

Ham had his work cut out for him when he signed with the LA Lakers. It has only gotten more difficult with the cast of characters presently on the roster.

