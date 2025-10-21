  • home icon
  "Can he just retire:" Lakers fans lose all hopes with $33,000,000 million forward after new injury ahead of Warriors matchup 

"Can he just retire:" Lakers fans lose all hopes with $33,000,000 million forward after new injury ahead of Warriors matchup 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:16 GMT
&quot;Can he just retire:&quot; Lakers fans lose all hopes with $33,000,000 million forward after new injury ahead of Warriors matchup (Image Source: IMAGN)
"Can he just retire:" Lakers fans lose all hopes with $33,000,000 million forward after new injury ahead of Warriors matchup (Image Source: IMAGN)

Maxi Kleber's injury woes with the LA Lakers persist, nearly nine months into his move to the Purple and Gold in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Despite being on a lucrative $33,000,000 three-year contract, which he originally signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, Kleber has yet to prove his worth in a Lakers jersey.

The fans had high hopes considering he's a floor spacer and a reliable interior presence on the defensive end. Kleber also maximized his potential alongside Doncic in Dallas. The Lakers faithful wasn't as concerned about him when he first arrived as he was recovering from an ankle injury which he sustained with the Mavericks.

However, after his regular season debut never happened and Kleber only played five minutes in a playoff game, the Lakers fans' frustrations boiled over. GM Rob Pelinka didn't trade him, either.

To make matters worse, Kleber wasn't available in the preseason until the finale on Finday against the Sacramento Kings. He had been dealing with a quad injury at the time.

Ahead of Tuesday's opening night clash against the Golden State Warriors, Maxi Kleber was back on the injury report, citing an abdominal strain, a new ailment. LA Lakers fans couldn't help but vent about Kleber's unavailability. Here's how the reacted on X:

Maxi Kleber can be an X-factor for Lakers and Luka Doncic if healthy

Most NBA teams would desire a player of Maxi Kleber's skills in his prime today. The Lakers power forward is a career 35.4% 3-point shooter, who is capable of being even more efficient than that figure.

At 6-foot-10, 240lbs, Kleber's frame allows him to play at the four with another big or at the center in a five-out offensive system. The Lakers, in particular, can use Kleber's versatility, provided he's healthy and closer to his peak.

Their three options at center, Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and two-way contract player Christian Koloko, are all mobile bigs, who don't have a big bruising presence under the rim, nor can they shoot from deep.

Maxi Kleber would have given JJ Redick's offense another dynamic look with his floor spacing. Not just that, he could have also used Kleber in a two-big linuep next to one of the centers against specific opponents who have that luxury.

As things stand, Kleber, at 33, could be far from reliable. LA's best options would be to trade him or agree to a buyout and explore help on the market closer to the deadline.

Also read: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

