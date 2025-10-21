"Can he just retire:" Lakers fans lose all hopes with $33,000,000 million forward after new injury ahead of Warriors matchup 

Maxi Kleber's injury woes with the LA Lakers persist, nearly nine months into his move to the Purple and Gold in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Despite being on a lucrative $33,000,000 three-year contract, which he originally signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2022, Kleber has yet to prove his worth in a Lakers jersey.

The fans had high hopes considering he's a floor spacer and a reliable interior presence on the defensive end. Kleber also maximized his potential alongside Doncic in Dallas. The Lakers faithful wasn't as concerned about him when he first arrived as he was recovering from an ankle injury which he sustained with the Mavericks.

However, after his regular season debut never happened and Kleber only played five minutes in a playoff game, the Lakers fans' frustrations boiled over. GM Rob Pelinka didn't trade him, either.

To make matters worse, Kleber wasn't available in the preseason until the finale on Finday against the Sacramento Kings. He had been dealing with a quad injury at the time.

Ahead of Tuesday's opening night clash against the Golden State Warriors, Maxi Kleber was back on the injury report, citing an abdominal strain, a new ailment. LA Lakers fans couldn't help but vent about Kleber's unavailability. Here's how the reacted on X:

tee @CookeddByTee can he just retire what am i looking at

. @Uzis4L Why is this corpse still on the roster Robert 🤡

jay @hoopgod31 Tears

Luka @Luka79295 Always. No matter when you read this. Kleber has some type of injury

🦅 @deadboylyfee Get this guy off my team man🤣

Mette L. Robertson @M_Robertson100 Kleber in our language over here means glue or adhesive, and I’m afraid it’s becoming a real curse #Kleberinjurywatch ? What new injury will Kleber get this week? Follow along for potential record breaking developments

Maxi Kleber can be an X-factor for Lakers and Luka Doncic if healthy

Most NBA teams would desire a player of Maxi Kleber's skills in his prime today. The Lakers power forward is a career 35.4% 3-point shooter, who is capable of being even more efficient than that figure.

At 6-foot-10, 240lbs, Kleber's frame allows him to play at the four with another big or at the center in a five-out offensive system. The Lakers, in particular, can use Kleber's versatility, provided he's healthy and closer to his peak.

Their three options at center, Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and two-way contract player Christian Koloko, are all mobile bigs, who don't have a big bruising presence under the rim, nor can they shoot from deep.

Maxi Kleber would have given JJ Redick's offense another dynamic look with his floor spacing. Not just that, he could have also used Kleber in a two-big linuep next to one of the centers against specific opponents who have that luxury.

As things stand, Kleber, at 33, could be far from reliable. LA's best options would be to trade him or agree to a buyout and explore help on the market closer to the deadline.

