"Can officially send LeBron to retirement": Lakers fans go berserk after drafting 2025 NBA draft's best athlete 

The LA Lakers ticked one box off their offseason additions list in their first move during the Luka Doncic era during the 2025 NBA draft. LA moved up two spots in the draft. It had the 55th pick before moving up to 45th and then to No. 36th after trades with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers acquired Adou Thiero with that pick, who is a 6-foot-8 forward and is considered one of the most athletic players of this draft, alongside V.J. Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick. Thiero averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last year, shooting 54.6%. His 3-point shooting is not one of his strongest suits, but his athleticism and ability to make an instant impact could help the Lakers.
Here's what Kevin O'Connor said about Thiero:
"Adou Thiero is an awesome choice for the Lakers. Logged 45 dunks and had six games with 10+ free throws. Elite athlete who lives in the paint. Needs to improve his jumper but has everything else you'd want in an elite role player."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Meanwhile, Arkansas coach John Calipari put him in an elite class, saying passing on Thiero would be the same as missing out on Immanuel Quickley. Calipari believed he was a potential first-round pick.
Here's how Lakers fans reacted after landing Thiero:
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.