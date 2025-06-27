"Can officially send LeBron to retirement": Lakers fans go berserk after drafting 2025 NBA draft's best athlete 

The LA Lakers ticked one box off their offseason additions list in their first move during the Luka Doncic era during the 2025 NBA draft. LA moved up two spots in the draft. It had the 55th pick before moving up to 45th and then to No. 36th after trades with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

Ad

The Lakers acquired Adou Thiero with that pick, who is a 6-foot-8 forward and is considered one of the most athletic players of this draft, alongside V.J. Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick. Thiero averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds last year, shooting 54.6%. His 3-point shooting is not one of his strongest suits, but his athleticism and ability to make an instant impact could help the Lakers.

Here's what Kevin O'Connor said about Thiero:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Adou Thiero is an awesome choice for the Lakers. Logged 45 dunks and had six games with 10+ free throws. Elite athlete who lives in the paint. Needs to improve his jumper but has everything else you'd want in an elite role player."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, Arkansas coach John Calipari put him in an elite class, saying passing on Thiero would be the same as missing out on Immanuel Quickley. Calipari believed he was a potential first-round pick.

Ad

Here's how Lakers fans reacted after landing Thiero:

HoggyLeeJones @HoggyLeeJ LINK They can officially send LeBron to retirement

Ad

BKS Sports @BKSecretsports LINK Arkansas had one of the best defenses in the country because of this man. If you watched Arkansas then you know how good Thiero is

Ad

DavisFC @DavisFC2012 LINK potential to be a two way demon

Ad

Fish @BobThaFishX LINK A flat out stud. Dude will start immeditaly

Dom @Cvpitalzz LINK Athletic freak, aggressive defender, type of grittiness we need. But he can’t shoot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More