Can Phoenix Suns finish 6th after beating Sacramento Kings? Update standings, schedule and more explored 

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an amazing comeback against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Suns were still in danger of dropping in the Western Conference standings if they didn't get the job done in Sacramento. But can they still finish at the No. 6 spot with just one game left?

Kevin Durant led the way for the Suns with 28 points and five rebounds. He tied the game from the charity stripe with less than a minute remaining in the game. He was also the catalyst in the game-winning play with around nine seconds left.

Durant initiated a double team, passing the ball to a wide-open Grayson Allen, who missed the game-winning shot. The double team left Domantas Sabonis alone with Jusuf Nurkic, who had a great position for the offensive rebound.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sabonis was called for the foul, with Nurkic sinking one of two free throws to give the Suns a 108-107 lead. De'Aaron Fox had a chance to win the game, but Devin Booker stripped the ball as the buzzer sounded.

Also Read: "I like our team versus anybody" - Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns' playoff chances (Exclusive)

Can Phoenix Suns finish season as No. 6 seed?

Yes, the Phoenix Suns can finish the regular season as the No. 6 seed and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Two things need to happen for the Suns to have a few days rest before the playoffs.

First, they will need to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (56-25) on Sunday. It's a tough task on hand since the Timberwolves are also looking to get the win and possibly get the No. 1 spot in the West.

Second, the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) will have to lose against the LA Lakers (46-35). The Pelicans will lock up the No. 6 seed if they get the win on the final day of the regular season. If both the Suns and Pelicans lose, the latter will be the No. 6 seed.

Also Read: James Harden hilariously signs rival Devin Booker's jersey and hands it rap star Kodak Black after Suns vs Clippers

Phoenix Suns standings and schedule

The Phoenix Suns (48-33) are alone in the No. 7 spot in the West. They are a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and two games ahead of the LA Lakers. They won't finish worse than the seventh seed and could end up as the No. 6 seed.

Both the Suns and Pelicans have a tough final game of the season, but they also have momentum heading into their respective matchup. The Suns are coming off a comeback win, while the Minnesota Timberwolves barely defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pelicans dominated the Golden State Warriors, while the LA Lakers had a hard time beating a Memphis Grizzlies team missing 13 players due to injuries.

Also Read: "Having a war with the Clippers reserves" - NBA fans berate Phoenix Suns after barely escaping past LA's 3rd string