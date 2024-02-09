Can Phoenix Suns sign players on buyout market? Closer look at new rules under CBA that could handicap West contenders 

The Phoenix Suns were among the active teams at the NBA Trade Deadline. They landed Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets and David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies. To complete the deal, they sent Yuta Watanabe to the Grizzlies. With the trade deadline now behind us, what other moves the Phoenix Suns could make?

The Suns will pay close attention to the free agency list, which includes players who were traded on Thursday and then got waived. These players will stay on the waiver list for 48 hours and then become free agents.

Phoenix, though, has specific restrictions on the players they can pursue and acquire off the waivers list. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams that are over the luxury tax can't pursue any available free agent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This rule applies to the Suns, who are under the second luxury tax apron, and can sign players whose contracts are at the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is $12.4 million.

This means that the Phoenix Suns can sign players worth up to $12.4 million, which eventually rules out some of the top free agents; names like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Lowry, Marcus Morris, Joe Harris, Davis Bertans and Evan Fournier.

With that in mind, what players can the Suns sign off the waiver list?

Expand Tweet

Danuel House Jr., Danilo Gallinari among buyout candidates for Phoenix Suns

Due to the CBA restrictions, the franchise could pursue specific players once they become free agents. Two of the top names on the buyout list include Danuel House Jr. and Danilo Gallinari.

House joined the Detroit Pistons from the Philadelphia 76ers, but Detroit let him go. He is expected to attract significant interest from contending teams, and he is on an expiring contract, worth $4.3 million.

Gallinari was part of the Washington Wizards' roster. He was then traded to the Pistons, but the Italian forward entered the waivers list. He is set to earn $6.8 million and will become a free agent this summer.

Victor Oladipo is another buyout candidate for the Phoenix Suns. Oladipo has been battling injuries over the past few years and is currently out with a knee injury. But still, he could become a great asset for the franchise once he is healthy. He is set to earn $9.5 million this season.

Other candidates to pay attention to are Killian Hayes, Otto Porter Jr., Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Cedi Osman, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and Thaddeus Young.

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns have been battling injury woes and chemistry issues all season long. Still, they have been playing consistently of late and have got back on track in the Western Conference (30-21). They are currently fifth in the standings, winning two in a row.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!