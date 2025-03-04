"Can you recruit him": NBA fans react to LeBron James’ first reaction after former Kyrie Irving’s future hangs in the balance

LeBron James was one of the players reacting to Kyrie Irving's gruesome injury. The Dallas Mavericks superstar went down in the first quarter during their skirmish against the Sacramento Kings. Irving's left knee appeared to buckle as he hit the hardwood while driving to the rim.

Despite the injury, the visibly struggling guard hobbled back onto the court and made both his free throws before heading to the locker room. James, his former championship-winning teammate at the Cleveland Cavaliers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his prayers for the 31-year-old. His message also triggered an avalanche of reactions with most fans asking him to get Irving on the Lakers next season.

"Prayers sent up to Ky 🧙🏾🤞🏾!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

The reactions poured in.

"CAN YOU RECRUIT HIM? 👀 free him but the shackles of nico & friends"

Another fan seconded the thought:

"get him to lakers, im done with the mavs"

One of the fans believed that Irving would be on the Lakers next season.

"He coming next season big bro"

The Irving to LA hopes came up again.

"Amen Fams bring his ass the Lakers so you both can finish your story brother"

Another fan believed James had already begun the recruiting.

"Already trynna start the recruiting process ? W goat james let’s gets ring #6 next season after you get the 5th this season"

LeBron James and Irving played together on the Cavaliers for three seasons from 2014-17 and won the title together in 2016. Irving to the Lakers has been a common narrative ahead of every offseason. With Luka Doncic as James' running mate, it is unlikely that the pairing would happen again.

Kyrie Irving's injury further dents Mavs playoff hopes

The injury to Kyrie Irving compounds the Dallas Mavericks' woes as they already have key names on their roster on the injury list. The mercurial guard now joins Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford on the injury roster as the Mavs slump further in the West. They went down 122-98 to the Kings and are 32-20 after the latest defeat.

The loss also sees them slip to tenth place in a packed West. Dallas has now lost two games on the bounce and with Kyrie Irving's knee sprain making him a doubtful starter for their next game, Dallas as HC Jason Kidd stated was "running out of bodies". Only time will tell if the Mavs can push through the injury setbacks.

