What happened to Kyrie Irving? Latest injury update as Mavericks superstar helped to the locker room by Anthony Davis after brutal injury

The Dallas Mavericks' worst fears were realized when Kyrie Irving suffered a painful injury during the team's game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The incident occurred with 2:35 left in the first quarter as Irving drove into the paint and attempted a floater.

He landed hard on the court, grimacing in severe pain. The medical staff quickly rushed to his side as Irving lay on the floor, clutching his left leg in agony.

Struggling to put weight on his left leg, Irving was not assisted to the locker room immediately. Instead, Anthony Davis helped him to the free throw line, where Irving knocked down both attempts.

The crowd inside the American Airlines Center erupted in MVP chants as Irving, determined not to leave without taking his free throws, was then helped to the locker room by Davis.

