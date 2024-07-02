"Can we sign Trae Young next?" - Exasperated Miami Heat fans react to team signing rookie Kel'el Ware 

Amid the Miami Heat's quiet start to free agency, the franchise announced its signing of rookie stretch big man Kel'el Ware. However, many Heat fans were less than enthused as they called on their team to make major moves to bolster its roster.

Miami followed up last year's surprise NBA Finals run with a five-game first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics this year. While superstar forward Jimmy Butler (knee) missed the entire postseason, many have since called for the veteran-laden team to retool this summer.

The Heat landed Ware with pick No. 15 in Wednesday's NBA draft. With his mix of size, shooting and athleticism, the 7-footer is expected to add versatility to their frontcourt alongside star center Bam Adebayo. Moreover, on Friday, team president Pat Riley noted that Ware was the "player [he] wanted."

However, Miami hasn't done much else. Its lone free-agency move thus far was re-signing veteran big man Kevin Love to a two-year, $8 million-plus deal on Sunday. A day later, they lost reserve guard Delon Wright, who signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Amid their relatively inactive free agency, the Heat announced Ware's signing on Monday.

Fans quickly turned in exasperated reactions on X/Twitter, questioning why Miami hasn't made any big offseason splashes.

Several called for the organization to target Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers star guards Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell.

"Can we sign Trae Young next?" @SamuelParkerNBA said.

"Now, Trae or Mitchell," @3li3z3 said.

Meanwhile, others accused the Heat of trolling their fanbase, given the timing of their announcement of Ware's signing.

"Can't be posting things like this until free agency is over, I'm getting trolled," @TwoWayDav said.

"Trolling so hard," @AIR305 said.

However, some fans expressed excitement about Ware's addition despite their discontentment with Miami's stagnant offseason.

"Now, this is something I can smile about, but this franchise is still pissing me off," @_DROBSZN said.

Miami not expected to make substantial free-agency moves

While Heat fans aren't too thrilled about their team's lack of free-agency activity, it doesn't appear that a big move is on the horizon. Instead, the franchise could reportedly take another step back.

Per the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman's Monday report, Miami could lose additional key players in free agency as part of a cost-cutting effort.

"The expectation is that the Heat, hard up against the new luxury-tax tax aprons in the revised NBA collective-bargaining agreement, could wind up taking a step back with their veteran core, with forwards Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith still sorting through free agency," Winderman wrote.

The Heat losing forward depth and relying on the additions of Kel'el Ware and second-round pick Pelle Larsson to improve would likely be a tough sell. However, unless they pull off a trade, it appears they won't be making any notable player acquisitions this summer.

