"Can't believe Bronny James got drafted two rounds earlier" - NBA fans react as Shedeur Sanders finally gets drafted by Cleveland Browns

After going undrafted through days one and two of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders was finally selected at No. 144 by the Cleveland Browns.
While some NFL mock drafts projected him as a top-three pick, and others had him as a lock for the first round, alas Sanders' name wasn't called until the fifth round.
NBA fans were quick to react to his selection, with some drawing parallels to Bronny James, who was selected late in the second round in 2024. The NFL draft has seven rounds, while the NBA draft has only two.
"Can't believe Bronny James got drafted two rounds earlier than Shedeur Sanders whoa," one fan wrote.
"Bronny james of the nfl," another fan tweeted.
"They picked bro like he was Bronny James! Crazy!" a fan commented.
The James-Sanders comparisons kept coming:
"they did the same thing with bronny james bro this is what happens when a celeb's son is in the draft," one fan said.
"This is deadass Bronny James all over. A late round mid player, son of a legend getting more attention than every other pick. This is shameful," another fan wrote.
"Bronny James getting drafted before Shedeur Sanders is crazy…," one fan tweeted.
Shadeur Sanders will look to live up to expectations and follow in his father Deion Sanders's footsteps. "Neon Deion" won two Super Bowls and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.
Isiah Thomas supports Shedeur Sanders
While some members of the NBA community were cracking jokes about Shedeur Sanders' slide in the NFL draft, Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has remained steadfast in supporting the quarterback.
On Saturday, Thomas posted a message of encouragement for the former Colorado Buffaloes star.
Hours later, Thomas reposted a notable story that made it clear he's standing behind Sanders. Thomas shared a clip of him thanking the Browns for giving him a chance.
Given that LeBron James, a Cleveland native, is a fan of the Browns and has been a longtime supporter of Deion Sanders, the four-time NBA champion could also share his thoughts on the situation.
