"Can't bet against Mahomes": Luka Doncic and NBA stars hail Chiefs' MVP after capturing 3rd title in 5 years

Luka Doncic and the NBA communicty were hyped for Super Bowl LVIII. Several basketball stars expressed their excitement to watch the battle royale between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champs Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, some of basketball’s biggest names tuned in to watch the two teams battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers and the Chiefs gave everyone who watched a treat particularly in the fourth quarter and overtime. Patrick Mahomes once again worked his magic in the biggest situations to rally his team to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. With Taylor Swift in the stands, the Chiefs grabbed their third title in five years after beating the same opponents they met four years ago.

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter’s reaction on X (formerly Twitter) summed up everything for those who couldn’t watch the exciting game:

“Can’t bet against Mahomes”

Luka Doncic must have been at a loss for words as he could only come up with this:

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson had more information than Huerter and Doncic combined:

“Patrick Mahomes worked his late-game magic once again to seal a 25-22 Super Bowl overtime win over the 49ers! Back-to-back wins for the Chiefs and he earned his third MVP award…WOW”

A few more tossed in their reactions:

The Patrick Mahomes magic had been there since the playoffs. NBA players had already been giving him a shoutout for his postseason performances this year. He rallied the Kansas City Chiefs on the road against the Buffalo Bills and repeated it versus the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship.

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the quarterback had to bounce back from a so-so start to drag his team to yet another Vince Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes’ pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime made the Chiefs the kings of pro football again.

Luka Doncic and other NBA stars can learn a thing or two from Patrick Mahomes’ performance

With the NBA playoffs fast approaching, Luka Doncic and several big-name players are trying to carry their team to the playoffs. Before the postseason even starts, crucial performances from some of the league’s most popular players will be necessary.

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference battle for playoff positioning is only going to get bloody. Several teams are chasing the top six spots which will guarantee outright postseason berths. A few are also duking it out for the 7th-10th places for a ticket to the play-in tournament.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young and several NBA stars who have been watching football can get inspiration from Patrick Mahomes' performances.

