By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:27 GMT
European Basketball Championship: Germany - Turkey - Source: Getty
Dennis Schroder has become a German basketball legend

While Dennis Schroder didn't always live up to the expectations as a lottery pick, he's had a pretty decent NBA career.

To say that about his FIBA career, however, would be a massive understatement. He's officially entered legend territory after leading Germany to the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup and, more recently, in EuroBasket.

That's why his beloved wife, Ellen, wanted to honor him on social media. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram not only to congratulate him on his birthday, but also for everything he's accomplished so far:

"Happy Birthday, my beloved husband. Yesterday you gave yourself the greatest gift! European Champion and MVP of the tournament! The children and I are so incredibly proud of you, I can hardly put it into words," the post read.

Ellen continued to gush about her better half, talking about the huge impact he's had on German basketball, and how he's now paving the way for other players to do the same after him:

"You are not only our hero, but above all an inspiration for the children, a sporting role model that everyone looks up to. A leader and teammate straight out of a picture book," she added. "I wish you continued golden growth! Full of victories, many more medals, full of happiness, full of health, and above all, full of love."
Schroder, who signed with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, has now made a strong case for being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, even if his NBA numbers aren't that impressive.

Dennis Schroder honors Dirk Nowitzki after winning title

Even so, Schroder knows that Dirk Nowitzki walked so he could run. That's why, as soon as he lifted the trophy after beating Turkey in the gold medal game, he tipped his hat to the Dallas Mavericks legend:

“Dirk is a guy who changed basketball for all the big guys,” Schroder said, per BasketNews. “So, at the end of the day, I’m Dennis Schroder, and everybody got their own legacy. Dirk, what he’s been doing for the German national team and what he’s done in the NBA and in the national team made us come to the national team and represent our country.”
Nowitzki proudly represented the German national team, but with little to no success. The European country wasn't known for its prowess in basketball, as they have a strong heritage in soccer instead.

But with Schroder at the helm, they've now officially entered powerhouse status in the Old Continent. And with a budding star like Franz Wagner by his side, this team will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

