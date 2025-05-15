“Can’t guard a cone” - Mavs fans react to potentially reuniting Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell amid PG search 

Could a D'Angelo Russell-Anthony Davis reunion be in the cards for free agency? Heading into this summer, the Dallas Mavericks will look to build out their backcourt depth to give the team another primary ballhandler when Kyrie Irving is off the floor.

Of course, with Irving currently rehabbing an ACL tear and current projections estimating a January return, the Mavs will need to lean on whatever backup point guard they acquire.

On Thursday, one Dallas Mavericks fan page on X threw out the idea of the team acquiring D'Angelo Russell, who is set to hit free agency this summer. Considering Russell already spent time playing alongside Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Anthony Davis in LA, and Klay Thompson in Golden State, he already has some familiarity with all of the above-mentioned players.

Despite that, not everyone was sold on the possible move:

"He doesn’t fit at all. Buddy can’t guard a cone," one fan wrote.

"OKC gonna put him in every action possible. He’s a cone lmao," another joked.

Other fans didn't seem to be feeling a D'Angelo Russell-Anthony Davis reunion either:

"Nothing. He is a net negative on the court," one fan added.

D'Angelo Russell among the handful of intriguing options for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason

While next summer's group of free agents has been widely discussed in recent months, this offseason's free agent group has plenty of available talent as well. Some notable players who stand out in addition to D'Angelo Russell are Malcolm Brogdon, Dennis Schröder, and Chris Paul.

At the same time, Dallas will also have a chance to re-sign Spencer Dinwiddie, who was on a one-year contract with Dallas last season. Throughout the year, Dinwiddie proved his value, averaging 11.0 points and 4.4 assists off the bench.

Given that, and his familiarity with Mavs coach Jason Kidd's offensive schemes, re-signing Dinwiddie may be the safest move for Dallas.

Of course, at the same time, aforementioned players like Brodgon, Schröder, and Paul bring plenty of veteran leadership, along with the ability to be sparkplugs off the bench.

Considering Dallas is just one year away from having Dereck Lively II become extension eligible and the fact that Daniel Gafford wants to be paid like a starting center, their options at point guard could come down to available salary cap.

With plenty of time to figure things out before the 2025-26 season tips off, only time will tell what General Manager Nico Harrison has planned.

