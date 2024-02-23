"Can’t imagine life without you" - Laura Ivaniukas celebrates D'Angelo Russell's 28th birthday with adorable IG caption

D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, have been together since 2020. During that time, the pair welcomed a child together, Riley Jonas, born in September of 2022. This week, D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend posted a heartfelt message on Instagram wishing the LA Lakers star a happy 28th birthday, capturing the attention of NBA fans.

The post comes on the heels of the Lakers' recent loss to the Golden State Warriors, which saw the team fall 128-110 in their first post-All-Star break game. Russell played 34 minutes in the game, scoring 18 points on 6-15 shooting while also contributing nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.

While the team struggled prior to the All-Star break, D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend have plenty to celebrate today for the guard's 28th birthday. In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram, Laura Ivaniukas wished Russell a happy birthday while also sharing some big news.

In the image-carousel, which can be seen below, the pictures indicate that in addition to celebrating the guard's birthday, the couple are also expecting a child.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend & loml Can’t imagine life without you! We love you more than you know xx ... Swipe for our little secret!!!"

D'Angelo Russell, Jordyn Woods, and others react to exciting news on Lakers star's birthday

In the comments section of the post, D'Angelo Russell posted a series of heart emojis in reaction to the birthday wish and their exciting news. Of course, as previously mentioned, Laura Ivaniukas' post also announced some big news for the couple.

After welcoming their first child several years back, the couple is now expecting their second child. Although the gender of the baby isn't known yet, congratulations and well wishes were shared in the comments section.

Notable figures such as Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, commented, congratulating Russell and Ivaniukas on the exciting news. Plenty of fans were also quick to share in the excitement, wishing both Russell and Ivaniukas congratulations.

Depending on how far along D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend is in the pregnancy, the expectation would be that the baby is born sometime in the fall. With the NBA preseason and regular season expected to start in late-October, the birth of the couple's child should coincide with the start of the 2024-25 season.

This offseason, Russell will notably have a big decision on his hands as he's faced with an $18.6 million player option. Depending on how the remainder of this season plays out for the LA Lakers, he could either opt-in for one final year, or decide to opt-out and test free agency.

Russell and the Lakers will be back in action tonight for the second leg of a back-to-back, where they will host the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena.