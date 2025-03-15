"Can't be out here mismatch" - James Harden flexes custom V9 Maserati inspired by signature 'Metamorphosis' Harden Vol. 9 kicks

James Harden posted a picture of himself on social media in his V9 Maserati that looked like his upcoming signature Adidas shoes. The LA Clippers star's latest collection of shoes, known as Harden Vol. 9, launched in late December 2024 overseas and in early January 2025 in the US. The initial release only featured a couple of colorways priced at $160.

According to sources, Adidas plans on launching several other colorways over the next few months. One of those colorways is known as 'Metamorphosis.' The colorway features a solid green design matched with a black tongue and Adidas' signature three stripes.

James Harden announced on Instagram that 'Metamorphosis' will launch globally on March 15. He did so by posting pictures of himself getting off of his custom V9 Maserati that shares the same design as his signature shoes. Harden also happened to wear the same pair he announced that will be releasing next.

"can’t be out here mismatch… #Uno “Metamorphosis” available globally tomorrow," Harden wrote on Instagram.

James Harden moves up all-time scoring list

James Harden and the LA Clippers took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. It was a dominant showing by the Clippers as they secured a 121-98 victory over the Hawks. Harden and Kawhi Leonard took care of business for LA as they led their team to triumph.

Harden was arguably the Clippers' best player on Friday after providing a solid all-around performance. The Beard added 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

His scoring performance allowed him to surpass Elvin Hayes in the all-time scoring list. James Harden now sits in 12th place with 27,314 career points. He is now only 975 points away from tying with Carmelo Anthony in 10th place.

As for Kawhi Leonard, he more or less put up similar numbers to his dynamic duo. Leonard added 25 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Kawhi's solid defense undoubtedly rattled the Atlanta Hawks, which greatly affected the outcome of the game.

Looking at James Harden's numbers this season, he's averaging 22.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. While his numbers may no longer be up to par with his Houston Rockets days, Harden remains a highly capable player who can still put up significant scoring performances when needed. It won't be long until the Beard makes his way to the top 10 of the all-time scoring list.

