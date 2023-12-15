“Can’t do this s**t in the playoffs”: James Harden’s critics unmoved despite Clippers career-high game

James Harden just had the best game of his career as a member of the LA Clippers. The former MVP finished with 28 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal in LA’s 121-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. Harden stepped up big time as the Clippers played without All-Star Paul George.

Harden’s impact wasn’t just on offense. He had a couple of crucial defensive plays that helped his team hold off the hard-charging Warriors late in the game. “The Beard” was engaged right from tip-off until the final buzzer.

Most fans, though, will not be overly hyped with this kind of performance. Some of them took to Twitter/X to toss in their thoughts about Harden’s play:

“Can’t do this shit in the playoffs”

The LA Clippers were the NBA’s favorite punching bag following their trade for James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. While Philly flourished, LA lost their first five games with Harden in the lineup. Ty Lue’s other superstars also struggled to play with the reigning assists champ.

Kawhi Leonard looked lost while Russell Westbrook eventually offered to come off the bench to give the team better balance. It took a while but the Clippers are finally hitting their stride. They have now won six straight games and are still showing signs of getting stronger and better.

The regular season, however, will not be where James Harden will be judged. He has to help carry the team to the playoffs and then prove that he’s ready for the big stage. Over the years, he has had trouble stepping up when his team has needed him. Basketball fans will wait for the postseason before they give the verdict on “The Beard.”

Kawhi Leonard has regained his deadly self after adjusting around James Harden

Kawhi Leonard was perhaps the superstar that suffered the most when James Harden arrived. He deferred too much and couldn’t get his rhythm going. “The Claw” looked so bad in Harden’s first few weeks that some thought he was privately nursing an injury.

During the LA Clippers’ six-game winning run, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has shown much improved chemistry with Harden. He has averaged 28.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals during that stretch.

Kawhi Leonard has been in such dominant form lately that the Golden State Warriors wanted to prevent him from touching the ball. Despite their efforts, he still made an impact on both ends of the floor. James Harden’s growing comfort with Leonard is starting to show results in the Clippers’ record.