"Can't be a tough guy and whine": Giannis Antetokounmpo emulates Michael Jordan's practice ploy to humble Kyle Kuzma  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:16 GMT
"Can't be a tough guy and whine": Giannis Antetokounmpo emulates Michael Jordan's practice ploy to humble Kyle Kuzma (Image Source: IMAGN)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has seemingly taken the Michael Jordan route in practice to encourage his teammates. The two-time MVP wasn't holding back in a video released on Monday by the Bucks, where he was mic'd up during practice.

Antetokounmpo got into it after driving the ball at the rim against Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims. The duo got a stop against him and immediately defended their play, suggesting it wasn't a foul.

Antetokounmpo said he never called it one, unlike Kuzma and Sims, who would have wanted the whistle if it were the other way around.

"I was all ball, I didn't say foul," Antetokounmpo said. "I know, I didn't say it was foul. You [Kuzma] say it's foul, you [Sims] say it's foul. I never say it's foul. Can't be a tough guy and whine at the same time."
(0:01 onwards)

Giannis Antetokounmpo also trash-talked Bobby Portis (1:00 mark) in a highly competitive session. Antetokounmpo isn't renowned for being so vocal, or at least, it hasn't been publicly displayed like this.

However, in a situation like this, he would need to support his teammates like Michael Jordan did in the past. Now, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was part of the Bulls' dynasty, suggested the practices with Jordan were more intense than games, while coach Phil Jackson claimed the practices were a "war."

Antetokounmpo seemingly pushed everyone to the limit, demanding them to perfect their actions and keep the physicality up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee rests in his teammates' hands

Giannis Antetokounmpo begins the 2025-26 NBA season with the Bucks, uncertain about his future. After reports emerged that Antetokounmpo tried for a move to the Knicks, the two-time MVP didn't address the exact rumor, but didn't shoot down speculation about leaving the team.

He made his thoughts known, suggesting he's unsure of what would happen six months down the line, but for now, he's committed to Milwaukee.

"I'm locked in on whatever I have in front of me," Antetokounmpo said. "Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think it's human too. You're allowed to make any decision you want. But, I'm locked in."
According to reports, his agent is exploring realistic trade scenarios for Antetokounmpo for a potential deadline day move.

That depends on how the Bucks fare until then, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in his teammates' hands. Like most teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks have a puncher's chance to make a deep playoff push.

They have lost star power after waiving Damian Lillard. Nevertheless, their roster balance looks decent, especially with a younger, more dominating presence like Myles Turner leading the frontcourt alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

