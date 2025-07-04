"Can't trust that MF in the locker room": Ex-Laker Nick Young unleashes vicious new taunt at D’Angelo Russell after Mavericks move

D'Angelo Russell is the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks after signing a two-year, $13 million contract on June 30. He will fill the hole at point guard while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL. Experts around the league like the signing, but former LA Lakers guard Nick Young is not a fan of Russell joining Dallas' roster because of his history with the 10-year pro.

Young and Russell spent time as teammates at the beginning of the point guard's NBA career in Los Angeles. They were initially close friends, but Russell secretly recorded a video in 2016 of Young speaking on the phone about his infidelity to his then-fiance, Iggy Azalea. The video made its way to social media and ended Young's engagement.

Almost a decade later, Young still holds a grudge towards Russell for what he did. He made an appearance on Thursday's episode of Gil's Arena to talk about the fallout from this year's NBA free agency, including Russell joining the Mavericks. When asked about his reaction to Dallas' move, Young called the point guard out, saying that his new teammates need to be careful in the locker room.

"They're going to lose now," Young said about the Mavericks with Russell. "Can't have fun, can't trust the MF in the locker room. What are you gonna do? Say 'Ay man, I was with this work last night' and he walks in, like d***, gotta shut the f*** up. Can't have fun."

After allegedly leaking the video of Young's conversation, Russell apologized, but his teammates in Los Angeles never truly forgave him. Eventually, he was sent out in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. He has bounced around the league since, including a second stint with the Lakers. Now, he hopes that his Mavericks teammates don't hold his past against him heading into next season.

D'Angelo Russell says he is "lucky" to be in Dallas

Russell was one of many veteran point guards on the free agent market heading into the offseason. After losing Irving to a torn ACL late in the season, the Mavericks needed to sign a bridge point guard to hold down the starting spot until he completes his recovery. They signed Russell to a two-year deal worth less than $10 million per season, a bargain for the former All-Star.

After inking his deal with Dallas, Russell took to social media to share his reaction. According to him, he is fortunate to be with the Mavericks, but worked hard to earn his contract.

"Lucky me. Luck is when opportunity meets preparation," Russell said.

Russell joins a team that has undergone massive changes since 2025 began. He rounds out a starting lineup featuring Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively Jr.. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd now has a reliable guard to help run his offense without Irving on the floor. Dallas hopes that Russell can give them enough to stay afloat until their All-Star point guard returns.

