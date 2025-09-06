  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • "Can't wait to hear his speech" - Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares proud reaction to dad's HOF induction

"Can't wait to hear his speech" - Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares proud reaction to dad's HOF induction

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 06, 2025 05:29 GMT
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares proud reaction to dad's HOF induction - Image Source: Getty

Kiyan Anthony beamed with pride on Friday as he helped honor his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, by presenting him with his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame jacket during the enshrinement tip-off celebration and awards gala at Mohegan Sun.

Ad

The 2025 Hall of Fame class includes Anthony alongside Dwight Howard, the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball “Redeem Team,” WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison, and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

After Carmelo received his Class of 2025 ring and Hall of Fame jacket, Kiyan proudly reflected on the moment and shared his anticipation for his father’s speech.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“It's crazy,” Kiyan said. “Long time awaited. Definitely a long time preparing for it. was crazy. I can't wait for tomorrow till y'all hear the speech. That's the one. Great color jacket. Look, it fit him perfectly, too.”

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony became one of the most prolific scorers of his era over a 19-year NBA career.

He was selected third overall in the famed 2003 draft by the Denver Nuggets, fresh off leading Syracuse to its first NCAA basketball championship as a freshman.

Ad

Anthony went on to earn six All-NBA selections and capture three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) with Team USA. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Carmelo Anthony’s former coach gives him his flowers

As Carmelo Anthony prepares to take his place among basketball’s all-time greats, his former coach George Karl sent his congratulations on X. Karl, who coached Anthony during their turbulent years together with the Denver Nuggets, set aside the past to honor him.

Ad
"Melo’s Hall of Fame enshrinement is well deserved this weekend," Karl wrote. "Carmelo Anthony is one of the best scorers in basketball history and should be celebrated. I’m happy for him!"

Karl had already expressed last year that he wanted to put their long-running feud behind them and hoped to mend fences.

"In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I’m done feuding with Carmelo Anthony. I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don’t know each other now but I hear he’s kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact. It’s all love now from here out."
Ad

Their relationship had been rocky from the beginning, with Karl often acknowledging fault. When he took over as Nuggets coach in 2004, he infamously described Anthony as overrated.

READ: Carmelo Anthony's former coach sets aside beef to congratulate him on Hall of Fame enshrinement: "One of the best scorers in basketball history"

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications