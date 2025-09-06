"Can't wait to hear his speech" - Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares proud reaction to dad's HOF induction

Kiyan Anthony beamed with pride on Friday as he helped honor his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, by presenting him with his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame jacket during the enshrinement tip-off celebration and awards gala at Mohegan Sun.The 2025 Hall of Fame class includes Anthony alongside Dwight Howard, the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball “Redeem Team,” WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison, and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.After Carmelo received his Class of 2025 ring and Hall of Fame jacket, Kiyan proudly reflected on the moment and shared his anticipation for his father’s speech.“It's crazy,” Kiyan said. “Long time awaited. Definitely a long time preparing for it. was crazy. I can't wait for tomorrow till y'all hear the speech. That's the one. Great color jacket. Look, it fit him perfectly, too.”A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony became one of the most prolific scorers of his era over a 19-year NBA career.He was selected third overall in the famed 2003 draft by the Denver Nuggets, fresh off leading Syracuse to its first NCAA basketball championship as a freshman.Anthony went on to earn six All-NBA selections and capture three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) with Team USA. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.Carmelo Anthony’s former coach gives him his flowersAs Carmelo Anthony prepares to take his place among basketball’s all-time greats, his former coach George Karl sent his congratulations on X. Karl, who coached Anthony during their turbulent years together with the Denver Nuggets, set aside the past to honor him.&quot;Melo’s Hall of Fame enshrinement is well deserved this weekend,&quot; Karl wrote. &quot;Carmelo Anthony is one of the best scorers in basketball history and should be celebrated. I’m happy for him!&quot;Karl had already expressed last year that he wanted to put their long-running feud behind them and hoped to mend fences.&quot;In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I’m done feuding with Carmelo Anthony. I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don’t know each other now but I hear he’s kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact. It’s all love now from here out.&quot;Their relationship had been rocky from the beginning, with Karl often acknowledging fault. When he took over as Nuggets coach in 2004, he infamously described Anthony as overrated.READ: Carmelo Anthony's former coach sets aside beef to congratulate him on Hall of Fame enshrinement: &quot;One of the best scorers in basketball history&quot;