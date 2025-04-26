"Can't wait to see" - Former 60th pick Isaiah Thomas reflects on Shedeur Sanders' prospects after massive draft slide

Isaiah Thomas joined multiple current and former NBA players supporting Shedeur Sanders following the quarterback’s unprecedented draft fall. Sanders, predicted to be a top 3 pick, remained unselected after the third round. Where Deion Sanders’ son could land will be the biggest story ahead of Round 4 on Saturday.
Thomas, the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA draft, reacted to the stunning slide by the former Colorado star:
“The right organization is going to pick Shedeur and then he going to prove all the other teams wrong. Believing in yourself is half the battle and he produces! Can’t wait to see who gets the young homie”
Isaiah Thomas is no stranger to facing doubts and criticisms. The 5-foot-9 guard out of Washington promptly showed why he was a player to watch out for despite his diminutive frame. Thomas placed seventh in the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year award voting, an honor that went to No. 1 pick Kyrie Irving.
Unlike Shedeur Sanders, Thomas did not slide in the draft. The undersized guard was expected to be a late second-rounder, which was where he landed.
Meanwhile, Sanders was predicted to be in the top 3 of this year’s NFL draft. His competitors for the No. 1 spot went off the board as expected. Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the first pick, while Travis Hunter became a Jacksonville Jaguar at No. 2. Five quarterbacks have already been taken ahead of Sanders, who many thought was only behind Ward in that position.
Fans react to Isaiah Thomas’ support of Shedeur Sanders
Although Isaiah Thomas has struggled to return to the NBA, he still has millions of followers on X (formerly Twitter). Fans promptly reacted to his tweet supporting Shedeur Sanders:
“Yeah this crazy at this point.”
One fan said:
“Unlikely. Every team is in "draft for need" mode.
“He's toxic...you just don't want to say it. Toxic and not talented enough to make it worth the risk.”
@1stnFREEtrhow continued:
“Yeah but even the team that picks him already passed on him… TWICE! So he gotta prove them wrong too smh”
@Traglin21 commented:
“Facts!!!!”
A few weeks before the 2025 NFL draft, rumors came out that Shedeur Sanders could drop because of being too “cocky” and “arrogant.” Dwyane Wade defended the former Colorado quarterback and praised Sanders’ reaction after going unselected in the first round.
Isaiah Thomas expressed the same confidence as Wade that Sanders would bounce back from adversity.
