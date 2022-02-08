"Cannot wait to share it with the world" - Giannis Antetokounmpo catches an early cut of his upcoming Disney movie 'Rise' with his family

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the rare athletes whose life story has been made into a movie. He joins Michael Jordan and boxing legend Mike Tyson, among others who have had their lives immortalized on screen.

The Greek Freak’s story goes back to his family’s emigration from Nigeria to Greece. From such humble beginnings to NBA champion, the movie is a portrayal of adversity, courage, belief and love. Giannis Anteteokounmpo can’t contain himself in allowing the world to join his journey from Africa to Europe and the NBA with his brothers.

The two-time MVP’s excitement was evident in his post:

“Great day @disneystudios watching an early cut of the movie about my family’s journey. Cannot wait to share it with the world.”

John Hammond will portray Taylor Nichols, the man who took a chance on a gangly, unheralded teen oozing with potential and bubbly spirit. Antetokounmpo’s parents, Charles and Vera, will be played by Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki. The unassuming brothers Giannis and Thanasis will be brought to life on screen by Uche Agada and Ral Agada, who are also siblings in real-life.

Disney’s promotion of Rise, the Giannis Antetokounmpo story, comes with an official word from the Milwaukee Bucks superstar:

"I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family's story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life."

Much of the basketball world has only seen the ruthlessly dominant two-way force that is climbing greatness in the most lucrative pro hoops league in the world. The movie offers a glimpse of the real Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family.

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks?

The defending champs Milwaukee Bucks have not played at full-strength all season long [Photo: Behind the Buck Pass]

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a three-game West Coast swing. They thoroughly dominated the LA Clippers in their last game and will take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers in their next matchup. Milwaukee won their first meeting against the Tinseltown squad and will be raring to grab the season series with a shutout.

One of the most enticing sub-plots in the Bucks-Lakers game will be the battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. The Greek Freak was unstoppable the first time they met this season with 47 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block. AD barely put up a fight with a measly 18 points to go with 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.

The Bucks Big 3 versus the Lakers superstar trio is the main attraction in this game. Whichever triumvirate dictates the battle could win the game as well for their team.

