"Carmelo Anthony, arguably the hottest shooter this side of Steph" - Skip Bayless heaps praise on Carmelo Anthony after another terrific performance

Carmelo Anthony has come out all guns blazing this season, averaging 17.6 points, one block and 3.6 rebounds while shooting a stunning 52% from the perimeter in eleven games for the Lakers. Skip Bayless was among the many to single out Carmelo's contribution, calling him the hottest shooter besides Stephen Curry in the Western Conference.

Melo has been a key reason for the Lakers to stay afloat despite a rocky start, giving them a solid boost off the bench. He has been particularly exceptional at Staples Center, shooting a blistering 38-of-59 from three point territory. Considering the way he has started, Anthony would be a prime candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award if he is able to be consistent and remain healthy. His transition threes are a thing of beauty to witness as he makes defenses pay and utilizes the gravity that LeBron James and Anthony Davis hold perfectly.

Television personality Skip Bayless heaped praise on Carmelo Anthony, saying he was the hottest shooter in the Western Conference and that he was the biggest reason the Lakers had a 14-point lead against the Hornets. Here's what he said in an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"Carmelo Anthony, arguably the hottest shooter this side of Steph in the league, was crazy hot last night. He was the biggest reason by far the Lakers had that 14-pt lead."

The Lakers have multiple issues to work out before they are post-season ready, but considering the way Carmelo Anthony has been playing lately, they would not have to worry much about bench production. This is a key factor that can determine the way an NBA Finals might tilt. Stars like LeBron and AD will perform at a high level, but L.A. will need more high-quality production from players such as Melo to achieve their goals this season.

Can Carmelo Anthony sustain his form and help guide the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship this season?

Carmelo Anthony saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Charlotte Hornets

Carmelo Anthony has a storied resume that is worthy of a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer but lacks the one key aspect which stars of his caliber yearn for, which is an NBA championship. Melo has the ideal opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of winning a ring with a loaded Lakers roster this season.

Anthony has proven to be one of the best scorers the league has ever seen with a well-rounded offensive arsenal that can match the greatest players. However, there were huge question marks about his ability to sacrifice touches in order to get his team better looks. He laid those doubts to rest after a productive stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob listen to this crowd. LA is in love with Carmelo Anthony. listen to this crowd. LA is in love with Carmelo Anthony. https://t.co/60AqOq3MjH

Melo has taken his game to another level this season, giving the Lakers a vital boost from the bench, which was very much needed considering the way the starters have been playing lately. With playmakers such as LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook on the team, Carmelo is bound to get better as the season progresses. This might be one of his last chances to get a ring and he looks like he is up for the challenge, but only time will tell if this Lakers team is good enough to beat the best in the league.

