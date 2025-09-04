Carmelo Anthony dishes sarcastic reply to Knicks legend against his jersey retirement: "Respect"

Carmelo Anthony dished out a sarcastic jab at Walt Frazier after the Knicks legend said that he can not see New York retiring the 10-time All-Star's jersey. Frazier had originally issued a statement on the subject in 2018.Walt &quot;Clyde&quot; Frazier has his jersey, number 10, hanging from the rafters at Madison Square Garden. He helped New York win two championships, and for him, being in the rafters requires lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy.&quot;Probably not because he didn't win a title,&quot; Frazier said when asked about the Knicks' chances of retiring Melo's jersey. &quot;I don't see them putting Melo in there because of that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeven years later, Melo found his way to the Knicks legend's comment after an Instagram media outlet shared Frazier's statement on their account. Carmelo Anthony dropped in the post's comment section to make two comments.He made a sarcastic remark in one comment and featured six laughing emojis in his second comment.&quot;Respect Clyde 🫡&quot; Melo wrote.Carmelo Anthony comments on Frazier's statement abo ut his jersey retirement. (Credits: @basketball.netwrok/IG)Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players in the league's history without a ring. He has cemented his legacy in the basketball world as the No. 10 player in NBA history with the most points (28,289). He is also second on USA Basketball's All-Time scoring list with 336 points across all international tournaments.Carmelo Anthony's set to enter the Hall of Fame on SaturdayEven though Carmelo Anthony does not have a championship win on his resume, he has done more than enough in his career to be considered as a candidate for a Hall of Fame induction.The Hall of Fame consists of the most elite players to have graced the game and built a legacy during their time in the most elite basketball leagues. Melo will soon be joining history's most elite on Saturday. The 10-time All-Star will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame: Class of 2025.The event will start on Friday, with the induction ceremony taking place a day later, with the ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the red carpet show will begin an hour earlier. The fans interested in watching the event can catch it on NBA TV. The coverage will start at 6:00 p.m. ET.Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard are two other notable personalities who will join Melo as fellow HOF inductees.