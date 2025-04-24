Carmelo Anthony expresses desire to improve one area of Cade Cunningham’s game

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons might be tied 1-1 with his New York Knicks, but Carmelo Anthony wants to help the young standout work on his low-post game so that Cunningham can elevate his play to the next level.

Ad

During the latest episode of Anthony's "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 member explained that at the end of the day, he's a basketball fan. Because of that, although he's been in attendance at the Knicks-Pistons series to support his hometown team, he's also there to see Cunningham play at a high level.

With that in mind, Anthony doubled down on his desire to work with Cunningham and help him develop his game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I always said that i wanted to work with Cade, I would love to work with him," Anthony said on Thursday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Anthony went on to explain, Cunningham is already an impressive player with a number of tools in his bag. However, the way he sees things, as an oversized point guard, Cunningham can use his size to make the game even easier for himself.

"If he get a couple just one, twos, out of that post. When you get a spin, fade, bump, like learn how to be patient down there, ooh," Anthony added.

Ad

After evening up the series at one game a piece on Saturday, the Pistons will look to go up 2-1 at home on Thursday.

Looking at the odds for Thursday's Game 3 between Carmelo Anthony's New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons

Tonight, the Detroit Pistons-New York Knicks series will shift to Detroit, where the Pistons will have home-court advantage for Games 3 and 4.

Ad

Ahead of the game, bettors seem to be split right down the middle regarding who they think will win.

On FanDuel, the Knicks are sitting as slight favorites with -124 odds, while on the flip side, Detroit is a very slight underdog with +106 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, The Knicks are -125 favorites while the Pistons are +105 underdogs.

Based on the latest betting odds from DraftKings, it would take a $125 bet on the Knicks as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Detroit as the underdog could win $105 on top of the original bet.

Following Game 3 tonight, the two sides will run things back on Sunday in Game 4, before heading back to New York for Game 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More