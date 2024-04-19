Carmelo Anthony features in striking commercial for cannabis cultivating company 

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony starred in a crisp, but impactful 10-second commercial for a cannabis cultivating company. The former Denver Nuggets star was seen promoting LOWD, a Portland-based cannabis production company. Having played for the Portland Trail Blazers for two seasons during his time in the NBA, the forward featured in an ad that showed him in Oregon.

Anthony was seen with a cannabis joint. He sported a light pink hoodie and shorts, with white sneakers and a black cap completing the attire. The opening frame had a simple, but crisp caption:

"Portland, I'm back"

LOWD made a name for itself as a brand that "practices the art of craft cannabis cultivation" in the Pacific Northwest, known globally for producing cannabis flowers. Now, they have the 10-time NBA All-Star on board promoting the brand in Portland.

Carmelo Anthony and John Wall made headlines in 2021 for investing in cannabis company Leune

Before the latest commercial starring Carmelo Anthony that sent social media into a tizzy, he and NBA star John Wall (who was then with the Houston Rockets) generated headlines for investing in Leune, a cannabis company based out of California.

Together, the duo helped the company raise roughly $5 million in a round that includes Klutch Sports head honcho Rich Paul, entertainer La La Anthony, music manager Anthony Saleh, and venture capital firm Casa Verde Capital.

At that point, New York became the latest state to legalize cannabis and joined the likes of Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, the District of Columbia and 12 other states that have made the use of cannabis fully legal. It should be noted that while states can legalize the product, it continues to remain illegal at the federal level.

As for Carmelo Anthony, it remains to be seen how his latest venture pans out. The 39-year-old enjoyed a decorated career after spending 19 seasons in the league. He ended his run in the NBA as a 10-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA team member.

He made the league's Top 75 players and is a three-time Olympic Gold medal winner with the United States. He played his last season in the NBA with the LA Lakers, ending his career averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

