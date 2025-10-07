Carmelo Anthony just dropped the mic with bold Knicks prediction as strength becomes clear

Once again, the New York Knicks knocked on the door of NBA championship contention last season. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job, and they lost to an Indiana Pacers team most analysts thought they should've beaten.That ultimately led to Tom Thibodeau's firing, and while it may not have been fair, replacing him with Mike Brown has brought back hope to the Big Apple.With that in mind, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared his honest thoughts on the Knicks' outlook for the upcoming season, and it's fair to say that he's quite bullish on them: “They have everything,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;The players, the point guard. We have the best big man shooter possibly in history, Mike Brown, Brunson, offball, Clarkson, Brogdon. I watch preseason, see the fast pace, the system…I just…Knicks would be #1 seed–and I just dropped the mic.&quot;Of course, as a former Knick and fan favorite, Anthony is clearly a little biased. Then again, from a basketball standpoint, it's hard to disagree with that assessment.On top of that, with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out with injuries and the Philadelphia 76ers still not having a timetable for Joel Embiid, the Knicks should be the leading candidate to come out of the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson is getting comfortable with the Knicks' new look offenseThe Knicks just swept the Sixers in Abu Dhabi in two preseason games, and while they're clearly still a work in progress, the early returns are fairly encouraging.More than that, it seems like Jalen Brunson has fully bought into Mike Brown's system. Following the team's latest win over the Sixers, the All-Star point guard shared his optimism:“I’m comfortable,” Brunson said. “We’re still adjusting, and that’s the process of this entire season. You’re not just gonna be who you are at the end of training camp. You’re gonna continue to get better throughout the season. So I think the longer that we go through this and understand what’s needed and asked of us, the better we’re gonna be.”The Knicks have everything they need to be one of the driving forces in the Eastern Conference this season, and the fact that they fired Thibodeau shows that the front office is more than willing to take drastic measures to make sure this team lives up to its potential and gets over the hump once and for all, so don't be shocked if they make a big move at some point in the season.