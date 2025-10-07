  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony just dropped the mic with bold Knicks prediction as strength becomes clear

Carmelo Anthony just dropped the mic with bold Knicks prediction as strength becomes clear

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:52 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Carmelo Anthony has the utmost confidence in the Knicks - Source: Imagn

Once again, the New York Knicks knocked on the door of NBA championship contention last season.

Ad

Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job, and they lost to an Indiana Pacers team most analysts thought they should've beaten.

That ultimately led to Tom Thibodeau's firing, and while it may not have been fair, replacing him with Mike Brown has brought back hope to the Big Apple.

With that in mind, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared his honest thoughts on the Knicks' outlook for the upcoming season, and it's fair to say that he's quite bullish on them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“They have everything," Anthony said. "The players, the point guard. We have the best big man shooter possibly in history, Mike Brown, Brunson, offball, Clarkson, Brogdon. I watch preseason, see the fast pace, the system…I just…Knicks would be #1 seed–and I just dropped the mic."
Ad

Of course, as a former Knick and fan favorite, Anthony is clearly a little biased. Then again, from a basketball standpoint, it's hard to disagree with that assessment.

On top of that, with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out with injuries and the Philadelphia 76ers still not having a timetable for Joel Embiid, the Knicks should be the leading candidate to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson is getting comfortable with the Knicks' new look offense

The Knicks just swept the Sixers in Abu Dhabi in two preseason games, and while they're clearly still a work in progress, the early returns are fairly encouraging.

Ad

More than that, it seems like Jalen Brunson has fully bought into Mike Brown's system. Following the team's latest win over the Sixers, the All-Star point guard shared his optimism:

“I’m comfortable,” Brunson said. “We’re still adjusting, and that’s the process of this entire season. You’re not just gonna be who you are at the end of training camp. You’re gonna continue to get better throughout the season. So I think the longer that we go through this and understand what’s needed and asked of us, the better we’re gonna be.”

The Knicks have everything they need to be one of the driving forces in the Eastern Conference this season, and the fact that they fired Thibodeau shows that the front office is more than willing to take drastic measures to make sure this team lives up to its potential and gets over the hump once and for all, so don't be shocked if they make a big move at some point in the season.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications