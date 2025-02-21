Carmelo Anthony keeps it real as he highlights 1 issue with LeBron James’ late All -star scratch

LeBron James faced backlash for his last-minute decision to sit out of the 2025 All-Star Game. Fans criticized the Los Angeles Lakers superstar for depriving another deserving player from the opportunity to be named as an injury replacement. Weighing in on the controversy, Carmelo Anthony shared his opinions on the matter.

Anthony acknowledged the criticism, agreeing that LeBron James should have indicated his unavailability earlier. Instead, James revealed details of his foot injury just hours before the All-Star Game began, leaving Adam Silver with no time to name a replacement.

“The only issue is he should have just gave it to somebody. That's the only thing… He should have said it earlier,” Melo said on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast.

However, the New York Knicks legend defended his longtime friend from those attacking him for sitting on the bench in casual attire. Anthony made a valid point, noting that an inactive player wouldn’t be donning the team’s kit on the bench during the regular season. So why should the All-Star Game be any different?

“I don't give a f**k about no street clothes… Not saying it in a sarcastic way or arrogant way, but like, why I got to sit in my uniform? You don't put the uni on in the NBA when you don't play, right? You sit on the end of the bench with your gear,” Anthony argued.

Despite LeBron being sidelined for the All-Star Game, his team - Shaq’s OGs - went on to win the mini-tournament. Led by stellar performances from Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry, who combined for 27 points, the team secured a 41-25 victory over Chuck’s Global Stars in the final.

LeBron James suited up for back-to-back games after the All-Star break

LeBron James cited lingering ankle and foot discomfort as the reason for his absence from the All-Star Game. However, the injury did not prevent him from suiting up for the Lakers' first two games following the break. Playing without any minutes restriction, the 40-year-old took the court in both legs of a back-to-back.

On Wednesday night, LeBron logged nearly 40 minutes in a 97-100 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the defeat, he delivered a near triple-double performance, recording 26 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists.

The following night, JJ Redick’s boys redeemed themselves by clinching a 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a memorable outing yet again, erupting for 40 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 ‘stocks’ (steals and blocks), helping the Purple & Gold snap their two-game skid.

