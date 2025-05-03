Carmelo Anthony lands major broadcasting opportunity following Hall of Fame nod

On Saturday, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025 member Carmelo Anthony was officially welcomed as part of NBC's broadcast team for next season.

During Saturday's coverage of the Kentucky Derby, NBC host Ahmed Fareed formally welcomed the New York Knicks legend as part of the NBA on NBC team. Anthony expressed his gratitude to the network.

"I love it. This is exciting, exciting time for me," Anthony said.

Anthony added that he looks forward to returning to a "team-oriented environment" and further sharing his insights about basketball.

"Talking the game, speaking the game. Figuring out what's the 'why,'" Anthony said. "The game within the game needs to be talked about."

In July 2024, the league announced a new national television deal worth roughly $76 million for 11 years. NBC and Amazon join ESPN/ABC as NBA broadcast partners until the 2035-36 season. This is the final year for TNT Sports.

Among the reported NBA analysts for NBC are Hall of Famer and longtime TNT analyst Reggie Miller and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will serve as the lead play-by-play announcers.

Carmelo Anthony played 19 years in the NBA, and since retiring in 2023, he has remained in the spotlight, hosting the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

Carmelo Anthony on his Hall of Fame nod

On Saturday, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony also discussed what it meant to be part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025.

"Just to get that call 'you're in,'" Anthony said. "You play basketball, you go through sports, whatever sport it is, you play to get to that pinnacle and you play to get that call."

Anthony said being part of the NBC broadcast team and getting the Hall of Fame nod is a "full circle" for him.

Anthony and Dwight Howard headline the Hall of Fame class of 2025. It also includes the 2008 US men's basketball team — the "Redeem Team." LA Lakers star LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul are part of that team, which captured the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

