Carmelo Anthony opens up about iconic Rihanna photobomb moment that turned into viral meme

The iconic Carmelo Anthony and Rihanna picture from the 2014 Met Gala went viral online and became a big meme on social media. Almost a decade later, the former New York Knicks star finally revealed the story behind the picture.

In a segment of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast that released on Thursday, co-host The Kid Mero asked for the story about the picture. Former NBA player Rudy Gay was also on the podcast and said:

"I have never seen you look like that bro. What's going on?"

"I must tell you the real story," Carmelo Anthony said. "It was after the Met (Gala), we go in there. We already in there having a good time. Every time people come in there, a celebrity comes in, the cameras go crazy. It's small in that area so you see all the flashes, it's commotion when you walk in there."

Speaking about the moment Rihanna entered the room, he said:

"I finally walk in and get through the camera and sit down. Now I found my comfort zone. Ri walks in, cameras go crazy. There is only one area to go to and I'm like, 'please don't come over here.' The flashes go so I put my head down and I look up and she is right there posing."

The 10-time All-Star then proceeded to reenact the look that he gave in the now iconic photograph. Watch the video below to listen to him speak about the incident.

Carmelo Anthony picks LeBron James's LA Lakers as best destination for Jimmy Butler

The relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat front office has come to a dead-end. After it was reported that Butler asked for the trade in a face-to-face meeting with Pat Riley, the last flicker of hope to keep Butler in Miami also died down.

Amid the Butler-Riley drama in Miami, several teams have appeared among the next destinations for Butler, most prominently the Phoenix Suns. However, Carmelo Anthony said that Butler should join the LA Lakers. The former Knicks star said that with LeBron James on the team, Butler would be a good-fit for the Lakers.

"I am sending Jimmy to the Lakers," Anthony said. "You got veteran guys on your team, Bron knows how to f**k with you, they need defense, you bring that toughness and you can go get it."

As much as the Lakers and perhaps Butler would like the trade, Carmelo Anthony's proposal will require plenty of maneuvering to execute. According to Sports Illustrated, the Heat and the Lakers are both close to the second apron, requiring both to match salaries exactly to pull off the trade. The Lakers would have to give up a lot to get Butler.

