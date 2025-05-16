Carmelo Anthony reveals father-son moment after Kiyan Anthony's high school MVP nod: "This is the end"

New York Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony shared a heartfelt moment with his son, Kiyan Anthony, after he was named MVP of his final high school game. Melo discussed their interaction before the game, highlighting the significance for both of them.

During an episode of his podcast, '7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,' the 10-time All-Star opened up on his son's performance in his final high school game. Revealing what he said to his son before his MVP performance, Anthony expressed:

"He's just about to start going through hurdles and adversity and all of that s*it. So, for him to do that (win MVP) showed me something else with him ... I said, 'This is it, this is the end, this is your last high school game. Go give it, go do what you do.' And I also explained to him the significance of the moment," he said. (From 0:40 onwards)

Kiyan Anthony participated in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic Game in April, 23 years after his father suited up in the same game. The high school talent was the star of the match, dropping 26 points and leading Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight.

The performance earned him the MVP award as he finished the game one point shy of his father's 27-point tally from 2002. Kiyan Anthony, who was snubbed from the McDonald's All-Star team, proved his doubters wrong in the best way possible, as he prepares to follow in his father's footsteps, having committed to Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony speaks about his son joining his alma mater during commencement event

On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony was present as a guest speaker during Syracuse University's commencement for 2025. The former NBA scoring champion spent a single season with the Orange, winning the NCAA crown in 2003.

Gleaming with pride about his son following in his footsteps, Anthony called this moment the "proudest moment of his life." Expressing his emotions about it during the commencement event, he said:

"Let me share something personal. My son is now a student here at Syracuse. Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, and sit in this Dome is one of the proudest moments of my life. It's not just about following in my footsteps, it's about creating his own story."

Twenty-three years after his father, Kiyan Anthony, will be donning the same jersey at Syracuse. He committed to the program in November.

