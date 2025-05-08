Carmelo Anthony reveals frustration over Knicks’ trading core players to Cavaliers

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony expressed frustration over the 2015 New York Knicks trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers involving J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert.

Ad

The Knicks - who finished the 2014-15 season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference - saw the management release key players who would play important roles - alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love - in the Cavs's title-winning run.

In Thursday's episode of Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn," the former Knicks star revealed his frustration with the organization. Per the former Syracuse star, he was angry when he found out about the deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m tearing s**t up in there,” Melo said. “‘Y’all traded them to him? This is how y’all feel about me? To him?’”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Melo gradually realized that the trade was official and understood that it was a business from that point. He was also convinced the Knicks didn't want to build a competitive team around him.

“It became all business for me… ‘You n****s don’t want to win.’ This is all business.

Ad

With the two players playing alongside King James, Carmelo Anthony understood they were the players he wanted to remain competitive.

“Now, you’ve [LeBron] taken my preparation away — pieces of my preparation… You not just take n****s off the bench, you took n****s that [were] implemented into the pieces you were looking for. These were the two pieces you needed to be successful and win.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trade bore fruit as the Cleveland Cavaliers went to the 2015 NBA Finals and faced the Golden State Warriors. Although they lost, James and his team returned to the biggest stage in basketball the following year and won a championship.

JR Smith would team up with LeBron James again in the 2019-20 season and win his second title.

What happened to Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks after Smith, Shupert trades?

The trades - involving his close friends at the Knicks - didn't benefit Carmelo Anthony's time there as he endured two winless seasons and the team finished near the bottom of the standings.

Ad

After his final year in New York (2016-17) - where he became an All-Star - Melo was traded to the OKC Thunder. While his departure saw the New York Knicks miss the playoffs thrice, they returned in the postseason once Jalen Brunson joined.

Fans still reflect on Carmelo Anthony's time, which was challenging yet memorable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More