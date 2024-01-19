Carmelo Anthony revisits most unexpected reason he's heard for missing a game after Deandre Ayton's ice sheet situation

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony was surprised to hear Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton’s unique reason for missing Wednesday’s home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. However, according to Anthony, he experienced players making equally strange excuses for missing games during his 19-year career.

Ayton was ruled out for Wednesday’s contest due to an ice sheet in his neighborhood that prevented him from traveling to the Moda Center.

According to Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, “Ayton tried for hours to combat the sheet of ice leading out of his neighborhood and the team sent people out to help as well, but to no avail.”

During a recent interview with Overtime, Anthony was informed about Ayton’s predicament. He was then asked about the craziest excuse he’s heard for missing a game.

The 10-time All-Star recounted a story about one of his former colleague’s shower mishaps.

“Somebody slipped in the shower,” Anthony said. “I heard it from somebody, saying that they slipped in the shower, but also somebody that was close, on my team, said they slipped in the shower.”

Anthony proceeded to question the excuse, wondering how a shower accident was even possible.

“Slipping in the shower is crazy,” Anthony said. “First of all, what are you doing in the shower to slip in the shower? Why are you doing that much movement in the shower? Just stand.”

Carmelo Anthony familiar with Portland winters as Deandre Ayton misses game for bizarre reason

While initially being taken aback by Deandre Ayton’s bizarre reason for missing Portland’s matchup against Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony related to his struggle.

Anthony played two seasons with the Blazers late in his career (2019 to 2021). So, he is very familiar with the city of Portland’s harsh winters.

“Oh, nah, it gets crazy in Portland,” Anthony said.

In addition to Portland, Anthony has played for a few other NBA franchises based in colder climates, including Denver, New York and Oklahoma City. However, he spent his final season in the warm, sunny climate of Los Angeles playing for the Lakers (2021-22) before retiring last year.

Deandre Ayton expected to return Friday following Ice sheet dilemma

It appears that Deandre Ayton’s ice sheet dilemma has been resolved. The big man is listed as probable to play on Friday at home against the Indiana Pacers.

If he is ultimately cleared to play, it will mark the 2018 No. 1 pick’s first game since Dec. 23. In addition to Wednesday’s ice predicament, Ayton missed the Blazers’ previous 11 games due to right knee tendinitis.

Portland (11-29) is 6-18 when Ayton plays and 5-11 without him.

Through 16 games, the big man is averaging 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game on 54.8% shooting.

