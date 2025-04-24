Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony balances hustle and heart with sweet selfie moment with son Kiyan

Carmelo Anthony’s former wife, La La Anthony, always finds time for her son, Kiyan Anthony. Whenever she gets the opportunity, the actress attends the high school basketball star’s games. The social media influencer also often travels across the country to support the Long Island Lutheran senior.
On Wednesday, the BMF star could not be with her son, but that did not stop her from checking in on him. She wrote in her latest Instagram story:
“FaceTimes from set with @kiyananthony [heart emoji]”
La La is likely working on Group Chat, a satirical comedy inspired by her bestselling book The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, Group Chat. The project, which will be released by Hulu, will star Anthony, who is also an executive producer. Kenya Barris and Kim Kardashian are also executive producers.
Despite her busy schedule, Carmelo Anthony’s former wife, La La Anthony, did not miss the opportunity to talk to Kiyan Anthony. Nobody was surprised by the sweet selfie taken by the actress, who calls her son her best friend.
Carmelo Anthony’s former wife, La La Anthony, praised her son Kiyan Anthony following the youngster’s MVP campaign at the Jordan Brand Classic
On Saturday, Carmelo Anthony and his former wife, La La Anthony, attended the championship game between Team Air and Team Flight. Kiyan Anthony showed why he is one of the top collegiate prospects with a dazzling display. The Long Island Lutheran star finished the game with 26 points behind 11-for-15 efficiency to win the MVP award.
After the game, the Group Chat star went on Instagram to write:
“Yesssssss I’m that mom 😂😩😂 Such a proud moment watching Kiyan get MVP at the Jordan Classic, the same game Melo played in when he was in high school! MVP @kiyananthony!!! 👑”
The clip showed La La excitedly jumping up and down when her son was named MVP. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks legend casually declined not to join the awarding ceremony. The former NBA star, who was also the event ambassador, allowed the high school phenom to enjoy the spotlight.
