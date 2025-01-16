Carmelo Anthony's ex, La La Anthony, has always been supportive of her son Kiyan Anthony’s dreams. She has cheered him on every step of the way as he continues to carve his path to the NBA. It was yet another proud moment for La La when Kiyan expanded his clothing brand by adding a new collection.

Kiyan Anthony owns a clothing brand called "One Way" which he launched in February 2023. After nearly two successful years, the son of the Hollywood actress and former NBA star announced a new addition to his brand: a collection called Swag Is My Serenity.

Beaming with pride, La La Anthony gave a shoutout to Kiyan's latest release.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@onewayclothingny just dropped some new 🔥🔥," La La wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Proud of you @kiyananthony."

Trending

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In her next Instagram story, she reposted a post from @onewayclothingny featuring Kiyan posing in a black Swag Is My Serenity thermal.

"Out Now!!!!!!!!!!!!" La La wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Kiyan Anthony might seem young to balance business with his pursuit of an NBA career. However, the son of the former New York Knicks star appears to have serious plans for the clothing brand, which he co-owns with Jayden Defense.

In an interview with Overtime in September 2016, Kiyan gave an exclusive look at his brand’s pop-up shop in New York City. NBA player Cole Anthony, along with Kiyan’s father, Carmelo Anthony, and mother, La La, showed up to support him.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony responds to son Kiyan Anthony's viral claim

The past two years of La La Anthony’s life have largely been dedicated to supporting her son Kiyan Anthony as he ascends the ranks to become one of the best basketball prospects in the country.

Despite her busy schedule, La La has remained a hands-on mother. This dedication was one of the reasons she felt the need to clap back at her son for a recent comment.

In a TikTok video, Tylil James challenged Kiyan to call his parents to see if they would pick up. Kiyan, however, skipped the challenge, saying his parents might be busy and wouldn’t answer his call.

Given her focus on raising her son — who lives with her — La La was quick to respond to Kiyan’s claim, saying it was untrue.

"I would never not answet the phone for my son!!!!!! That has never happened in his life😂😂😂😂😂 Love you both!!!" La La wrote in the comment.

[La La Anthony's comment on son Kiyan Anthony's comment]

Kiyan Anthony recently took another significant step in his basketball career by committing to Syracuse, his father’s alma mater. He announced his decision on his father’s podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback