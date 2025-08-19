  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks can’t help but laugh as Shedeur Sanders gets 'Any Given Sunday' comparison in wake of Browns QB decision

Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks can’t help but laugh as Shedeur Sanders gets 'Any Given Sunday' comparison in wake of Browns QB decision

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 19, 2025 13:36 GMT
Carmelo Anthony&rsquo;s ex Mia Burks can&rsquo;t help but laugh as Shedeur Sanders gets &ldquo;Any Given Sunday&rdquo; comparison in wake of Browns QB decision (Source: Imagn/Instagram)
Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks can’t help but laugh as Shedeur Sanders gets “Any Given Sunday” comparison in wake of Browns QB decision (Source: Imagn/Instagram)

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, laughed at a post referencing Shedeur Sanders' situation with the Browns. The rookie quarterback finds himself in a crowded competition in Cleveland and has been sidelined in favor of veteran Joe Flacco for Week 1, leading to comparisons to the 1999 film, Any Given Sunday

Ad

Burks shared her reaction on an Instagram story by reposting a shot from the movie. The image featured Jamie Foxx as a young quarterback alongside Dennis Quaid’s veteran character, watching from the sidelines.

"Joe Falcco and Shedeur Sanders on the Browns sidelines Week 1," the image description read.

Melo's ex found humor in the comparison.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"😂😂😂," she reacted.
Mia Burks reacts to the current QB situation in Cleveland (Source: Instagram/Mia Burks)
Mia Burks reacts to the current QB situation in Cleveland (Source: Instagram/Mia Burks)

The comparison between the movie and the current quarterback situation of the Browns is accurate. Cleveland has decided to start a 40-year-old veteran in Week 1, while benching Shedeur Sanders.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Browns announced this decision via a tweet as they prepare for their final preseason game against the LA Rams, leading up to their season opener against the Bengals.

Ad

Although a hilarious comparison, it makes sense to start Flacco over Sanders, given his immense experience. The rookie also sustained a minor oblique injury, which saw him miss his team's victory over the Eagles.

The veteran has been open about the competition in Cleveland and expressed his opinion during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I think that's all a part of it. I've talked about how it's not necessarily my job, but at the same time, I'm also not gonna shy away from doing those things. I'm not worried about teaching guys," he said.
Ad

Carmelo Anthony once showed his support for Shedeur Sanders and his family after his NFL draft nightmare

Shedeur Sanders's draft night was a nightmare as he dropped to the fifth round. Despite being selected by the Browns, the story grabbed headlines and Carmelo Anthony showed his support for the youngster.

During an episode of his podcast in May, Anthony believed the draft nightmare was an attack on Shedeur and his dad, Deion Sanders.

Ad
"It's the dark side of sports where this is an attack at Prime," Melo said (6:59 onwards). "It's an attack on a black family. Like, in a black man who raised his young men to be men. You get what I'm saying? Prime ain't do nothing wrong."

Although dropping low during draft night, Sanders impressed in his one appearance in pre-season against the Panthers.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications