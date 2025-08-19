Carmelo Anthony’s ex Mia Burks can’t help but laugh as Shedeur Sanders gets 'Any Given Sunday' comparison in wake of Browns QB decision

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, laughed at a post referencing Shedeur Sanders' situation with the Browns. The rookie quarterback finds himself in a crowded competition in Cleveland and has been sidelined in favor of veteran Joe Flacco for Week 1, leading to comparisons to the 1999 film, Any Given SundayBurks shared her reaction on an Instagram story by reposting a shot from the movie. The image featured Jamie Foxx as a young quarterback alongside Dennis Quaid’s veteran character, watching from the sidelines.&quot;Joe Falcco and Shedeur Sanders on the Browns sidelines Week 1,&quot; the image description read.Melo's ex found humor in the comparison.&quot;😂😂😂,&quot; she reacted.Mia Burks reacts to the current QB situation in Cleveland (Source: Instagram/Mia Burks)The comparison between the movie and the current quarterback situation of the Browns is accurate. Cleveland has decided to start a 40-year-old veteran in Week 1, while benching Shedeur Sanders. The Browns announced this decision via a tweet as they prepare for their final preseason game against the LA Rams, leading up to their season opener against the Bengals.Although a hilarious comparison, it makes sense to start Flacco over Sanders, given his immense experience. The rookie also sustained a minor oblique injury, which saw him miss his team's victory over the Eagles.The veteran has been open about the competition in Cleveland and expressed his opinion during an interview with Sports Illustrated.&quot;I think that's all a part of it. I've talked about how it's not necessarily my job, but at the same time, I'm also not gonna shy away from doing those things. I'm not worried about teaching guys,&quot; he said.Carmelo Anthony once showed his support for Shedeur Sanders and his family after his NFL draft nightmareShedeur Sanders's draft night was a nightmare as he dropped to the fifth round. Despite being selected by the Browns, the story grabbed headlines and Carmelo Anthony showed his support for the youngster.During an episode of his podcast in May, Anthony believed the draft nightmare was an attack on Shedeur and his dad, Deion Sanders.&quot;It's the dark side of sports where this is an attack at Prime,&quot; Melo said (6:59 onwards). &quot;It's an attack on a black family. Like, in a black man who raised his young men to be men. You get what I'm saying? Prime ain't do nothing wrong.&quot;Although dropping low during draft night, Sanders impressed in his one appearance in pre-season against the Panthers.