Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks chaperones daughter Genesis' field trip to Chinatown

Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, took to Instagram on Friday to share images of their daughter's latest outing. As a chaperone, Burks shared glimpses of her trip to Chinatown with her daughter, Genesis.

Mia first posted a picture on Instagram of Genesis in a telephone booth, trying to make a call on a rotary dial telephone. The seven-year-old sported a pink shirt that matched her pink bow perfectly.

In the next story, Mia was seen wearing a Nike fur coat, a hoodie and a pair of trainers. She summed up her day in the third story, adding a picture of Chinese lanterns, with the caption:

"Chaperoned GG's field trip to Chinatown today," she wrote.

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burk posts a story about Genesis Day out

Mia Burks and Carmelo Anthony reportedly dated briefly between 2016 and 2017, during which time their daughter, Genesis, was born on Aug. 17, 2017. According to multiple reports, the duo got together while Anthony and his ex-wife La La were facing marital issues, leading to Anthony filing for divorce and allegedly having an affair with Burks.

Per her LinkedIn profile, Mia Burks most recently served as the Director of Special Projects at ReGeneration Schools, where she worked from 2016 to 2018.

Carmelo Anthony given a huge honor by the NBA after an illustrious career

Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement in May 2023 after an illustrious NBA career spanning over two decades. The former Syracuse star played in 1,260 games and averaged 22.5 points per game during that time.

On Friday, the NBA honored Anthony by selecting him, along with Dwight Howard, as a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025. This recognition celebrates his significant contributions to the game of basketball and the NBA, where he played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, OKC Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony quickly became an iconic player known for his fearlessness and high-tempo style, taking the league by storm. The NCAA champion made 10-All-Star appearances during his NBA career and was the scoring champion for the 2013 season, averaging 28.7 points per game.

Althoug he never won a championship, Anthony left a lasting impact on the league and was a significant presence in any dressing room he was part of. As a finalist for the Hall of Fame, it's high time he received his flowers for his immense contributions to the game.

