Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks drops 4-word reaction after styling daughter Genesis with chic pearl bow knot for cafe day out

On Sunday, former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony's ex, Mia Burks, shared a snap of their daughter, Genesis, on social media. The proud mother also dropped a four-word reaction to her daughter's adorable look. Genesis donned a pink frock and a chic pearl bowknot as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a cafe day together.

Burks posted two pictures of Genesis on her Instagram story, with the first showcasing her daughter's new hairstyle. Styling it with two buns complemented by a chic pearl bowknot, the look was fitting for a cafe day out.

The second picture posted by Carmelo Anthony's former partner featured her daughter's entire look for the day. Genesis wore a pink frock, which bore a similar color shade to her bow tie, while also donning a white headband. This went well with her white sandals, as Burks captioned the story:

"Very cutesy, very princess," accomapnied by a couple of emojis.

Mia Burks shares a couple of images featuring her daughter, Genesis

Mia Burks' story was posted from the American Girl Cafe, although the location wasn't specified. The American Girl company was founded by Pleasant T. Rowland in 1986 and aims to provide a place for girlhood to be discovered. AG stores welcome girls of all ages and usually feature doll-themed rooms and cafes where parents and their daughters can enjoy some playtime.

In the picture posted by her mom, Genesis seemed to be thrilled to be at the American Girl Cafe. Burks also styled her appropriately for the occasion, giving her a princess-esque look.

Carmelo Anthony opens up on his Hall of Fame selection

Selected as the third pick in the 2003 NBA draft, Carmelo Anthony spent 19 years in the league and made over 1,260 appearances. A great scorer in his day, Melo was selected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on April 1 and made his feelings known on the selection a few days later.

In an interview with the media about his selection, Anthony expressed contentment with his latest accolade. Claiming that he was "satisfied," the former NCAA champion said:

"I'm here. I'm good on basketball. I'm satisfied. These are the gates, these are the doors, and there's nothing anyone can take away from me."

Despite not winning the NBA title in his over two-decade career, Anthony expressed satisfaction in being inducted into the Hall of Fame and that there is nothing anyone can say about his career now.

Scoring over 28,000 points and making the All-Star team on 10 separate occasions, Anthony had a great career in the NBA. Now elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the induction ceremony will take place in September.

