Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony drops heartfelt reaction on son Kiyan Anthony’s exploits NBA legend's presence

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony was in action on Friday's high school matchup between Long Island Lutheran and John Marshall, the No. 1 ranked school in Virginia. Kiyan and Co. earned a hard-fought overtime win.

Carmelo was in attendance to support his son without La La. Kiyan didn't disappoint. He showed out in front of his dad with a massive performance to lead LuHi to a 66-63 overtime win. Kiyan had several highlights during the contest, and some of them made it online.

@Ballgame on Instagram shared a few of his best plays, including a couple of 3s, a sleek pass, and some dominant finishes at the rim, including a one-handed breakaway dunk. The 6-foot-5 guard left his dad impressed with his play.

Here's the video of Kiyan's exploits and Carmelo cheering him on:

La La Anthony, who had a night out with NFL star Russell Wilson's wife Ciara, was elated to see Kiyan Anthony's impressive effort with Carmelo Anthony in attendance. She left a heartfelt comment on @Ballgame's IG post with six fire emojis.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony not a fan of his son Kiyan Anthony getting girls' numbers

17-year-old Kiyan Anthony's charm seems to be bothering his mother, La La Anthony. Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife is well aware of their son's interest among female fans. She got a clearer picture of it as many have boldly handed their numbers to her to give to Kiyan during his games.

On Feb. 2, a video where La La complained to Kiyan about this went viral. Here's what she said:

"Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games. "Why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?"

Carmelo Anthony's only son with La La has become a popular figure because of their celebrity status early into his basketball career. Kiyan's talent deserves just as much credit. The high school basketball star is in the final year before he begins college at Syracuse, where his father won a national championship.

