Carmelo Anthony was one of the best players of his generation. The talented scorer didn't finish his career with a championship ring, but was wildly respected by his peers around the league. Anthony's role as a "pure scorer" was one in which he took pride and often looked to deflate his opponents throughout a game.

During a recent "Run Your Race" podcast appearance, Stanely Johnson revealed how facing Anthony was his "welcome to the NBA" moment. The eight-year NBA veteran recalled how it felt like when Anthony was trying to destroy his will, rather than win his matchup for the night.

"My first year, I think my welcome to the NBA moment was Melo," Johnson said. "Because he f***** me up. He f*****, G. It was no basketball s*** though. We definitely sparred at this s***. I had a decent game, like 10, 11 points maybe. He wasn't playing basketball. He was trying to take my will."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Johnson then explained how he was physically drained from trying to guard Anthony and decided to take a different approach the next time the two faced off.

"...He had 35. I mean, I made him work for all of it. But, at the same time, it was the first game where I went home, your chest hurts, your ribs hurt, your arms hurt, your legs hurt. I went home and just lay in the bed like, 'I gotta try a new plan the next game.' I can't just take these hits. I gotta try something else."

Expand Tweet

Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this summer, calling time on an 18-year career that saw him score 28,289 regular-season points.

Carmelo Anthony had immense success with Team USA

Carmelo Anthony may not have tasted success at the NBA level, but on the international scene, the veteran forward is among the most successful Team USA members in history.

Throughout his tenure with Team USA, Anthony won Three Olympic gold medals, an Olympic bronze medal, a FIBA Basketball World Cup bronze medal, and a FIBA AmeriCup bronze medal.

When asked about his experiences with Team USA, via their X page, the veteran player explained how he wouldn't change his decision to represent his country so frequently and that he believes it was all worth it.

"I've been part of Team USA since '02," Anthony said. "You see so much, so many things going on, so many experiences, so many teammates. But to win, it's worth it. I feel like I've been Team USA longer than anybody in USA history, but it was worth it, the losses were worth it and the experiences were worth it. I don't regret none of it."

Expand Tweet

Despite not becoming an NBA champion, Anthony will still go down as one of the greatest players in league history, especially when it came to hitting clutch buckets, and leading an offense.