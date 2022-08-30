"You know you got a guy who can still average anywhere from 7 to 15 with the right amount of minutes" - Gilbert Arenas highlights 6x All-NBA selection's importance in modern NBA

Carmelo Anthony hasn't yet secured a contract for the upcoming season, given the silence on the LA Lakers’ end regarding the forward’s status. The Lakers seem to have gone ahead with a revamp, focusing on defense – an area where Anthony has been weak. Although he played an important role off the bench, averaging 13.3 points, the roster's age was a major factor in the team getting outplayed.

The modern NBA is fast-paced, requiring active legs to keep the defense intact. The 2021-22 Lakers roster had more than 10 players over 30 years of age, making them considerably slow on the defensive end. The moves over the summer, which have left Anthony on the sidelines, are focused on avoiding a repeat of that disappointing season.

Although the Anthony situation seems a little dicey for the Lakers, Gilbert Arenas feels it could be useful. In a recent interview with “Vlad TV,” Arenas responded to a question regarding Anthony’s probable return:

“If he still has it in his tank. You know, I mean, you got a guy who can still average anywhere from 7 to 15, with the right amount of minutes.”

Anthony was effective on the Lakers’ second unit last season, scoring in bunches when he had a good night. He started the season strong, averaging 16.5 points while shooting an efficient 48% over the first 10 games. Anthony displayed range as well, averaging 49.2% from beyond the arc, during the same stretch.

However, with the Lakers’ struggles mounting, Anthony’s minutes fluctuated – and his weakness on the defensive end was glaring. There is no denying the shooting ability and the vast amount of experience Anthony brings to the table, but teams with poor defense hardly go far.

Carmelo Anthony was revived in the NBA with his Portland stint

Carmelo Anthony was picked by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 draft and took no time to match up with other NBA players. He has made an impact since his rookie season, averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists as a rookie. With every passing season, Anthony got better, and his efforts were recognized by the honors he received. He made the All-NBA team six times and was selected as an All-Star 10 times.

However, Anthony saw a dip in his career when he left the New York Knicks – and had two one-year stints with the OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets, respectively. While he was an important piece of the Thunder’s system, the Rockets did not find the right fit with him and waived him off after ten games.

Gilbert Arenas recalled this phase of Anthony’s life, feeling a sense of awe as he said:

“It’s kind of crazy that, you know, you have a guy who was out of league for what – a year and a half. And then he gets put in the Blazers, does well. It’s been like – what? – three more years now.”

After getting waived by the Rockets during the 2018-19 season, Carmelo made a return to the NBA by– joining the Portland Trail Blazers. He joined them midway through their 2019-20 campaign and became an effective contributor – averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 58 games.

In conclusion, there is no taking away from what Carmelo can offer an NBA team – even today. It is just about finding the right fit, where he can make a fruitful impact.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein