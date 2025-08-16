"Carrying Slovenia on his back’: Luka Doncic leaves fans in awe with shocking lockdown defense in stunning scoring barrage

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic's lockdown defense in the 2025 EuroBasket exhibition game against Latvia on Saturday. The LA Lakers star was already showing off his masterclass on the offense. However, the fans were truly in awe when they watched Doncic play defense.Doncic was defending a player in the corner when he shifted into the paint to double-team a Latvian opponent, leaving his man open. The ball was quickly swung back to the uncovered player, but Doncic showed a glimpse of his improved speed by recovering in time. He stayed with his man through every dribble and crossover before ultimately blocking the shot, securing possession, and delivering a stellar pass in transition that led to a two-point play.Reacting to the post, a fan wrote that the Lakers' star was moving faster in his notice.&quot;Look at his feet. They're shuffling and moving well.&quot;DG @_Kud0s_LINK@LukaUpdates Look at his feet. They're shuffling and moving wellAnother fan claimed that being slow was the biggest impediment to Doncic's defense and was surprised to see Doncic's body language.&quot;My gosh, he already looks way quicker. Luka is not bad at defense, he was slow,&quot; another fan said.Mike C @MikeCampero77LINK@LukaUpdates My gosh, he already looks way quicker. Luka is not bad at defense, he was slow.One of the fans was stunned by Doncic single-handedly destroying the Latvian defense.&quot;Luka carrying Slovenia on his back. Jesus,&quot; the fan wrote.Sian @SianHayes97LINKLuka carrying Slovenia on his back. Jesus.Meanwhile, a fan claimed that Luka Doncic was looking more energetic: &quot;He seems to have lots of energy compared to last year. We will have to see how he will look like against the shifty NBA guards.&quot;Rim @drznotmeLINK@LukaUpdates He seems to have lots of energy compared to last year. We will have to see how he will look like against the shifty NBA guardsSome fans said that Doncic did show more speed and energy on defense in EuroBasket. However, in the NBA, it would be tough for him to be successful with the same defense.&quot;Love Luka but let’s be real he got shifted and had a good recovery, BUT in the NBA it’s an easy blow by,&quot; one fan said.1/30/35 @BCknowsballLINK@LukaUpdates Love Luka but let’s be real he got shifted and had a good recovery, BUT in the NBA it’s an easy blow byLuka Doncic, blocking a player's shot, that too on a jumper, is almost an impossible scenario. A fan was glad to see it happening:&quot;I ain't never seen a Luka block shot in like 3 years😭.&quot;Havinnn @2realvonLINK@UnderdogNBA I ain’t never seen a Luka block shot in like 3 years😭A fan couldn't believe that the Lakers star was showing his perimeter defense.&quot;Did I just see Luka playing perimeter defense?&quot; one fan commented.Damfair @theironprice_LINK@UnderdogNBA Did I just see Luka playing perimeter defense?Luka Doncic exits game with apparent hit on kneesLuka Doncic was simply outstanding in the game against Latvia on Saturday. He scored 26 points in two quarters, raining baskets every time he was on the floor. Doncic was also active on defense.However, a play in the third quarter left both Slovenian and Laker fans in panic mode. On one of the plays, one of the Slovenian guards on defensive assignment crashed into Doncic's legs.Doncic got up in pain and sat courtside holding his right knee to monitor if he could resume playing. However, a frustrated Doncic eventually exited the game as he walked inside the tunnel. According to insider Dan Woike, Doncic seems to have avoided a serious injury.