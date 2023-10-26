"Castrate them and smile": Khloe Kardashian gives chilling threat if anyone repeats Tristan Thompson's actions on their daughter

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian discussed her mother's forgiveness amid the reported betrayals of Tristan Thompson. Khloe was in an on-and-off relationship with the former Cleveland Cavaliers' center from 2016 to 2020 and shares two children, True and Tatum, with him.

.Kardashian told Today that was surprised at her mom's way of forgiving people and that she would have not done the same if someone had done that to her children.

“I love my mom for so many reasons. But one of the main things that is so beautiful about her is how forgiving she is -- and how a lot of us are in my family. But her specifically, because being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it.”

She admitted that infidelity was something she thought she never understood. The reality Tv star was surprised about Thompson's actions and highlighted her family's resilience in handling the issue between her and the player.

After not talking for six months, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson became good friends. However, Khloe bared that she needed healing and self-discovery before she can date again.

Tristan Thompson ready to make a comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Per recent reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers intend to sign Tristan Thompson to join the team's playing roster for the 2023-24 season. The deal is being finalized according to Shams Charania of the Athletic, while John Hollinger added that the contract is a partial guarantee.

Thompson played for the Cavaliers for nine seasons spanning from 2011 to 2020. He was an integral part of the 2016 title run that gave the franchise its only championship, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The 32 year old player has also suited up for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

Tristan Thompson last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 playoffs for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the six games he participated in, the center averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in five minutes of playing time.