"Caught her on it": Joe Smith blasts Kisha Chavis' claim that NBA star found out about OnlyFans account through another girl

Joe Smith has come out to air his side of the viral exchange between himself and his wife Kisha Chavis. In a video posted by Chavis, the former NBA player couldn’t hold back his reaction when he knew she had an OnlyFans account. Smith said that what she was doing was “f**ked up” and complained about the “disrespect.” He was so infuriated that he walked out of the house to gather himself.

Chavis later went to TMZ, to give a few more details about the exchange and the story behind it. She claimed that Smith learned of the said page via a woman who he was “entertaining.”

On Vlad TV, Joe Smith had this to say about his wife’s claim:

(1:35 mark)

“No, no. I hear a lot of things in these interviews. What’s really upsetting me is how she tried to use certain things to try and justify her actions. That definitely didn’t happen. I caught her on it in the process of sending photos or whatever.”

The former Golden State Warriors player added that Kisha Chavis was also flicking through her photos on OnlyFans when he caught him. Chavis, in the same interview with TMZ, asserted that he might have known earlier had he been paying more attention to his wife.

Kisha Chavis believes that a divorce from Joe Smith isn’t going to happen. She claims that although he’s not talking to her anymore, he will eventually get over it.

Joe Smith was stunned that his wife Kisha Chavis posted the video

After the exchange between Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis created a storm, not many were surprised by her OnlyFans page. Chavis was an adult film star before, so for others, it wasn’t beyond her to go back to that way of earning money albeit in a different way.

What appalled many though, was Chavis posting a private conversation that should have been kept that way. Here’s what Smith had to say about after the video came out:

(3:00 mark)

“I’m a very private person, a private individual. I feel whatever issues we have going in our house, should stay in the house. ... I don’t like my business out in the streets like that, especially something between myself and my wife.

“After the whole situation, I walked out of the conversation as you had seen in the video. ... After that, I went back home to spend some time with my family. That’s when I started getting hit, bombarded with messages and phone calls, direct messages and all types of stuff about what’s going on. It’s just been crazy.”

Who knows if Kisha Chavis will respond to Joe Smith’s interview with Vlad TV? There seems to be no end to the situation as both have been airing out their sides in public.

