"Cause no one does that" - Draymond Green outlines a unique reason that he thinks separates Kevin Durant from other NBA players

Draymond Green has heaped praise on his former teammate Kevin Durant for standing out from his peers.

The duo went to three consecutive NBA Finals together, making the Golden State Warriors one of the most feared teams in the league. Durant's love for the game is known to all. Having played with him for three seasons, Green knows a lot more about that, and has seen Durant's training regimes and drills.

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, the former Defensive Player of the Year spoke about Durant and his game. Green has always been very vocal about how he feels about his former teammate. On the show, he spoke about the hard work and dedication Durant puts in to make big plays in games, saying:

"Kevin has this one thing about him that I think is the most insane thing I've seen from a basketball player, that you know, every coach has this old cliche saying, of every move you make in your workout, it needs to be game speed, it needs to be game like, and I feel it's one of the most cliche sayings that anyone can come up with, except for Kevin."

"He literally does every single move when he's on the basketball floor at game speed, whether he's just now come out warming up, whether he's and an hour and a half into the workout. Every single move, every time he steps on the floor is game speed, and I think it is the most incredible thing in the world, cause no one does that."

Kevin Durant has achieved a lot during his 14-year NBA career. He has won all the top accolades in the league, and is considered to be one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen.

The 33-year-old has achieved all of that because of his undying love for the game. Green is an advocate of that, and so are all the teammates who have played with Durant over the years.

Kevin Durant has all the tricks in his armory, and can score in multiple ways. He is one of the toughest players to guard in the league, as he shoots the ball from a height of 6' 10", and nearly makes every attempt count. However, all of that has come because of the hours he has put in developing his game over the years.

Can Kevin Durant help the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this year?

Kevin Durant (left) with his new teammate Ben Simmons

Kevin Durant had a wonderful season before an MCL injury took him out of action. He was averaging 29.3 PPG on 52.0% shooting from the field.

The Brooklyn Nets played well when he was in action, but since his injury, the team has lost its way. They lost 11 consecutive games to slip to eighth in the East. At the trade deadline, the team got Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for James Harden, which could prove to be a game-changer.

With Durant expected to miss a few more games, the new recruits could help save the campaign for the Nets, and lead them to a higher finish. Durant's return would certainly boost their playoff hopes, as he is an instant threat, and would not need much time to fit in.

Last season, the Nets faced the injury bug that led to their loss in the semi-finals. However, this time around, having secured a youngster like Simmons, the team looks a lot stronger.

Kevin Durant will undoubtedly keep making buckets, and with Simmons on the roster, the defense should also see improvement. If all things fall in place, and injuries don't play spoilsport, the Nets could be on the way to their first championship in franchise history.

