The Cleveland Cavaliers retired franchise legend Mark Price's jersey on November 13, 1999. However, the former NBA star was left surprised when his former team honored politician Vivek Ramaswamy with his jersey number during the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

Ramaswamy, who is among the names running for the office of Ohio's governor in 2026, posted a picture holding a custom No. 25 Ramaswamy Cavs jersey, thanking the team.

Price reposted the photo, which showed ex-Trump aide Ramaswamy, who is worth $1.1 billion as per celebritynetworth.com, posing with a No. 25 jersey.

"Hey, isn’t that jersey #25 retired?😁😁😁 #LetEmKnow," Price wrote in the post.

Mark Price played nine seasons with the Cavaliers. In 582 games for the Cavs, Price averaged 16.4 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 40.9% from the 3-point line. Price made it to four All-NBA teams during his career.

Cavaliers expected to land Hawks' rising guard before trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are arguably the best team in the league this season. They have played great basketball and remain the top team in the Eastern Conference. This season, the Cavs recorded a franchise-record 15-game winning streak before they pulled off another 12-game winning streak.

With everything playing perfectly in their favor, the Cavs are still looking to improve their roster. Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks started entertaining calls from other teams for their bench star De'Andre Hunter.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Cavs have shown strong interest in trading for the star bench player.

"The Cavaliers have indeed ramped up their interest and background work on Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter, league sources say, making them a fascinating Deadline Day watch," Stein wrote. "Are the Cavs, at 41-10, truly willing to make a roster-altering move today?

Stein's question is legitimate, especially in light of how the Cavs have performed this season. In 51 games so far this season, the team sits at the top of the East with an impressive 41-10 record.

Currently, they are the 8th best team in the league when it comes to defensive ratings. They are the number-one team in offensive rating. Hunter is a great player, but he can't possibly make that much of a difference to the already lethal Cavs team's offense unless he brings in elite defense, which he doesn't.

In a hypothetical scenario, even if the Cavs put him on the bench, they are already the sixth-best team in the league in bench scoring. Having Hunter at the expense of a team that has gelled well together is possibly not a good idea.

