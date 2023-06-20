Cavs NBA draft picks 2023: When do Cleveland Cavaliers pick? Order and more explored

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 but then swiftly eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round.

The Cavs are no longer a team destined for the lottery year in and year out. They will likely try to supplement their roster with offseason trades and acquisitions.

They only have one pick in this year’s draft. They will select in the second round with the 49th pick on Thursday. They received the pick via Golden State after a trade with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz dealt the rights to the Warriors pick in the deal that sent Dante Exum to the Cavs from Utah. Cleveland gave Jordan Clarkson to Utah in the deal.

Cleveland’s first round pick belongs to the Indiana Pacers this season. The Pacers received the pick in a deal that sent Caris Levert to the Cavs and Ricky Rubio to the Pacers. The pick was supposed to be dealt in the 2022 draft; however, it did not convey. The Cavs has since reacquired Rubio. Levert is set to be a free agent this season.

The pick was lottery protected so the Cavs were allowed to keep the pick last season. Cleveland drafted Ochai Agbaji with the 2022 pick.

Cleveland currently owns their 2024 first round pick. Their 2025 first-round selection will go to Utah as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade.

Who will the Cavs take with their second-round pick?

The Cavs will likely draft a wing-type player. They need more scoring and players who fit in the midtier of size. They have solid guards with Mitchel and Darius Garland. They also have size with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Some mock drafts have the Cavs selecting Jalen Wilson out of Kansas. The 6-foot-5 junior can give the Cavs another scoring threat on the wing. He can handle the ball and operate from anywhere on the floor. He does need to improve his shooting.

Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game at Kansas last season. His size gives him versatility to guard any position on the floor. He can also use his post and ball skills to attack any defensive matchup.

